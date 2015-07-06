Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring NFB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Mittapalli Agro Products Non-FB IND A4 5 Withdrawn (suspended) Pawar Electros Non-FB IND A3 85 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Shakthi Knitting Non Fund Based IND A3 220 Upgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Long-TL IND BB+ 28.1 Assigned Abok Spring FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Assigned Bhanu Vyaapar Proposed IND AA- (SO) 650 Provisional Non-debentures Bhoruka Park LT Issuer IND BBB+ 265 Affirmed Bhoruka Park Rental discounting IND BBB+ 130.7 Withdrawn loan Dev Infracity Proposed NCD IND AA- (SO) 550 Provisional Emami Estates Proposed NCD IND AA- (SO) 650 Provisional Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Senior project Bk IND BBB- 150 Affirmed loan Harihar Infrastructure LT Issuer IND BB 200 Suspended Jubilant Offshore Drilling LT Issuer IND BB - Downgraded from IND BBB- Jubilant Offshore Drilling LT Bk loans IND BB 13400 Downgraded from IND BBB- Jubilant Oil & Gas LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Downgraded from IND BBB- Jubilant Oil & Gas Non-FB IND BB 760 Downgraded from IND BBB- Mittapalli Agro Export LT Issuer IND B 120 Suspended (suspended) Mittapalli Agro Products LT Issuer Rating IND B - Withdrawn (suspended) Mittapalli Agro Products FB limits IND B 288 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Pawar Electros LT Issuer IND BBB- - Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Pawar Electros TL IND BBB- 31.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Pawar Electros FB IND BBB- 190 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Shakthi Knitting Long-TL IND BB 7.5 Withdrawn Shakthi Knitting LT Issuer IND BBB- - Upgraded from IND BB Shakthi Knitting FB WC IND BBB- 840 Upgraded from IND BB Shakthi Knitting LT Issuer IND BBB- - Upgraded from IND INDBB Shri Jugla FB limits IND B 51 Withdrawn Shri Jugla LT Issuer IND B - Migrated from (suspended) IND B Shri Jugla FB limits IND B 49 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Issuer IND BB- 278.4 Assigned Sri Sreenivasa Constructions Long-TL IND BB- 278.4 Assigned Sweta Estates LT Issuer IND BBB- 3000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)