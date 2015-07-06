Jul 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abok Spring NFB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Mittapalli Agro Products Non-FB IND A4 5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Pawar Electros Non-FB IND A3 85 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A3
Shakthi Knitting Non Fund Based IND A3 220 Upgraded from
IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abok Spring Long-TL IND BB+ 28.1 Assigned
Abok Spring FB WC limits IND BB+ 140 Assigned
Bhanu Vyaapar Proposed IND AA- (SO) 650 Provisional
Non-debentures
Bhoruka Park LT Issuer IND BBB+ 265 Affirmed
Bhoruka Park Rental discounting IND BBB+ 130.7 Withdrawn
loan
Dev Infracity Proposed NCD IND AA- (SO) 550 Provisional
Emami Estates Proposed NCD IND AA- (SO) 650 Provisional
Gvr Nagaur Bikaner Tollway Senior project Bk IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
loan
Harihar Infrastructure LT Issuer IND BB 200 Suspended
Jubilant Offshore Drilling LT Issuer IND BB - Downgraded
from IND
BBB-
Jubilant Offshore Drilling LT Bk loans IND BB 13400 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-
Jubilant Oil & Gas LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Downgraded
from IND
BBB-
Jubilant Oil & Gas Non-FB IND BB 760 Downgraded
from IND
BBB-
Mittapalli Agro Export LT Issuer IND B 120 Suspended
(suspended)
Mittapalli Agro Products LT Issuer Rating IND B - Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mittapalli Agro Products FB limits IND B 288 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4 (suspended)
Pawar Electros LT Issuer IND BBB- - Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Pawar Electros TL IND BBB- 31.6 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Pawar Electros FB IND BBB- 190 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BBB-
Shakthi Knitting Long-TL IND BB 7.5 Withdrawn
Shakthi Knitting LT Issuer IND BBB- - Upgraded from
IND BB
Shakthi Knitting FB WC IND BBB- 840 Upgraded from
IND BB
Shakthi Knitting LT Issuer IND BBB- - Upgraded from
IND
INDBB
Shri Jugla FB limits IND B 51 Withdrawn
Shri Jugla LT Issuer IND B - Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Shri Jugla FB limits IND B 49 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Issuer IND BB- 278.4 Assigned
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions Long-TL IND BB- 278.4 Assigned
Sweta Estates LT Issuer IND BBB- 3000 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
