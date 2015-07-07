Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Feeds Ltd Non-FB facility IND A1 367.5 Affirmed Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4+ CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 204.7 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4+ Sai Sponge (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Withdrawn (suspended) Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Non-FB limits INDA1 30 Outstanding Bhawan Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR46.2m) Vishwaraj Sugar Industries NFB WC limits IND A3+ 250 Downgraded Ltd from IND A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: --------------------- JK Paper Ltd term deposit IND tA- 250 Affirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanti Feeds Ltd TL IND A 9.5 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR370m) Avanti Feeds Ltd FB Fac IND A 750 Upgraded from IND A- Avanti Feeds Ltd New TL IND A 200 Assigned Avanti Feeds Ltd FB facility Provisional 350 Withdrawn IND A- Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA / 750 Affirmed IND A1+ Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 720 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+ Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 400 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+/ IND A4+ CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 319.78 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+ CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 72.04 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB+ Exotica International FB limits IND D 270 Withdrawn (suspended) Exotica International Non-FB limits IND D 25 Withdrawn (suspended) (reduced from INR7,806.8m) JK Paper Ltd TL IND BBB+ 7438.4 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR2,150m) JK Paper Ltd Corporate loan IND BBB+ 5600 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR3,200m) JK Paper Ltd FB WC loans IND BBB+ / 2500 Upgraded IND A2+ from IND BBB/ IND A2 (reduced from INR6,250m corporate loan) JK Paper Ltd Non-FB WC loans IND BBB+ / 3700 Upgraded IND A2+ from IND BBB/ IND A2 My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I2500 Withdrawn A- NHPC Ltd secured IND AAA 14750 Assigned non-convertible TBs NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Outstanding NHPC Ltd long-TL programme IND AAA 20000 Outstanding NHPC Ltd WC loans IND AAA 1550 Outstanding (including a green shoe option of INR12.75bn) NHPC Ltd LT bond programme: IND AAA 15000 Outstanding NHPC Ltd non-convertible IND AAA 10000 Outstanding tax-free bonds NHPC Ltd non-convertible IND AAA 16000 Outstanding bond programme NHPC Ltd non-convertible IND AAA 14750 Outstanding bond programme NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA/ IND 15000 Outstanding A1+ Plastolene Polymers Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND D 493 Withdrawn (suspended) Plastolene Polymers Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND D 40 Withdrawn (suspended) Ravi Metallics Ltd TL IND D 48.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Ravi Metallics Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Withdrawn (suspended) Ravi Metallics Ltd non-FB limits IND D 15 Withdrawn (suspended) Roto India Enterprise FB limits IND D 200 Withdrawn (suspended) Roto India Enterprise non-FB limits IND D 50 Withdrawn (suspended) Sai Sponge (I) Ltd CC limits IND BB+ (SO) 80 Withdrawn (suspended) Shakambhari Knitting Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Shakambhari Knitting Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 35 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB- Shree Baidyanath Ayurved FB WC facility (CC) IND A/ INDA1 420 Outstanding Bhawan Pvt Ltd (increased from INR1,800m) Sujit Machino Construction FB limits IND BB 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (suspended) (reduced from INR272.5m) Vishwaraj Sugar Industries FB WC limits IND BBB 1840 Downgraded from IND Ltd BBB+ Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Long-TL IND BBB 112.83 Assigned Ltd (reduced from INR236.1m) Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Long-TL IND BBB+ 298.4 Withdrawn Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)