Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gravita India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 280 Suspended
Sutlej Textiles & Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 450 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A1
(reduced from INR600m)
The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 2 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Recycling Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.72 Suspended
Allied Recycling Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Suspended
Eicl Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 479.8 Upgraded from
(reduced from INR627.4m) IND A4
Eicl Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 750 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A/IND A1
Eicl Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ 150 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND A/IND A1
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 800 Upgraded from
IND A2+ IND BBB/ IND A2
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 58 Upgraded from
IND A2+ IND BBB/IND A2
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1089.4 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(reduced from INR1,292.4m)
Gravita India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 220 Suspended
Gravita India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 300 Suspended
IND A2
Iiex Developers And Resorts Long-TL IND D 195.5 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR220.1 CR)
Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCD IND AA- 500 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 133.1 Assigned
Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / 285 Assigned
IND A3
Sutlej Textiles & Industries TL IND AA- 5061.4 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
(reduced from INR5,234.8m)
Sutlej Textiles & Industries FB WC limits IND AA- 5000 Upgraded from
Ltd IND A+
(increased from INR4,750m)
Sutlej Textiles & Industries TL IND AA- 3410.9 Assigned
Ltd
Swarnshikha Jewellers FB Fac IND BB-/ 150 Assigned
IND A4+
The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 90 Suspended
The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 3.3 Suspended
Vardhman Precision Profiles FB WC limits IND BB / 250 Withdrawn
& Tubes Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Vardhman Precision Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND BB / 220 Withdrawn
& Tubes Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Velankani Sustainability Pvt TL a LT IND BBB- 464 Assigned
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)