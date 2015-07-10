Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gravita India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 280 Suspended Sutlej Textiles & Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 450 Upgraded from Ltd IND A1 (reduced from INR600m) The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 2 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Recycling Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.72 Suspended Allied Recycling Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Suspended Eicl Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 479.8 Upgraded from (reduced from INR627.4m) IND A4 Eicl Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 750 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A/IND A1 Eicl Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ 150 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A/IND A1 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 800 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB/ IND A2 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 58 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB/IND A2 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1089.4 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR1,292.4m) Gravita India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 220 Suspended Gravita India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 300 Suspended IND A2 Iiex Developers And Resorts Long-TL IND D 195.5 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR220.1 CR) Mahindra World City (Jaipur) NCD IND AA- 500 Assigned Ltd Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 133.1 Assigned Sri Vasudeva Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / 285 Assigned IND A3 Sutlej Textiles & Industries TL IND AA- 5061.4 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ (reduced from INR5,234.8m) Sutlej Textiles & Industries FB WC limits IND AA- 5000 Upgraded from Ltd IND A+ (increased from INR4,750m) Sutlej Textiles & Industries TL IND AA- 3410.9 Assigned Ltd Swarnshikha Jewellers FB Fac IND BB-/ 150 Assigned IND A4+ The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 90 Suspended The 3 Guys Network Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 3.3 Suspended Vardhman Precision Profiles FB WC limits IND BB / 250 Withdrawn & Tubes Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Vardhman Precision Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND BB / 220 Withdrawn & Tubes Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Velankani Sustainability Pvt TL a LT IND BBB- 464 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)