Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dilip Buildcon Ltd Short-TL IND A2+ 750 placed on RWP (increased from INR200m) Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards Non-FB limits IND A3+ 250 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Granules India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1780.5 Assigned Housing And Urban ST debt IND A1+ 30000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban ST debt IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Ifb Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 200 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Domestic term IND tAAA 30000 Upgraded from IND Development Corporation Ltd deposit tAA+ Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Term deposit IND tAA 400 Upgraded from IND programme tAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bijapur Hungund Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk IND BBB- 6215 Withdrawn Ltd loans (suspended) Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND BBB 400 Withdrawn subordinated debt Dilip Buildcon Ltd FB limits IND A- 50 Withdrawn Provisional / IND A2+ Provisional Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FB limits IND A- 12740 placed on RWP Provisional / IND A2+ Provisional (increased from INR1,050m) Dilip Buildcon Ltd FB limits IND A-/ IND A14200 placed on RWP (increased from INR7,950m) Dilip Buildcon Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A23260 placed on RWP (increased from INR14,950m) Dilip Buildcon Ltd Long-TL/NCDs Provisional I2000 Withdrawn A- Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier-2 IND AA- 2000 Affirmed subordinate debt (reduced from INR2.3bn) Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards TL IND BBB 259.3 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards FB limits IND BBB 400 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Granules India Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 2995.3 Assigned Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND 3079.6 Assigned A1+ Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 1120.4 Assigned Provisional / IND A1+ Provisional Housing And Urban Domestic bonds IND AAA 85000 Assigned Development Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Domestic bonds IND AAA 142558.7 Upgraded from IND Development Corporation Ltd AA+ Housing And Urban LT Bk loans IND AAA 100000 Upgraded from IND Development Corporation Ltd AA+ Hyderabad Educational Bk loans IND D 689.7 Downgraded from IND Institutions Pvt Ltd B(suspended) Ifb Automotive Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A / 450 Affirmed IND A1 Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB IND AA- / 26810 Upgraded from IND limits IND A1+ A+/ Affirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Long-TL IND AA-/ 11540 Upgraded from IND A+ Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac IND AA-/ 10300 Upgraded from IND A+ Kotkapura Muktsar Tollways LT senior project IND BB+ 750 Downgraded from IND Pvt Ltd Bk loan BBB- (reduced from INR800m) Leena Powertech Engineers CC limits IND BBB+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers Non-FBL IND BBB+ 720 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leena Powertech Engineers CC limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Provisional Leena Powertech Engineers Non-FBL IND BBB+ 2030 Assigned Pvt Ltd Provisional / IND A2+ Provisional Lilasons Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND B- 120 Withdrawn Ltd Ncc Ltd TL IND BBB 2622 Upgraded from IND BBB- Ncc Ltd TL IND BBB 378 Assigned Ncc Ltd NCDs IND BBB 500 Upgraded from IND BBB- Ncc Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IN19580 Upgraded from IND A3 BBB-/ IND A3 Ncc Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- / IN70000 Upgraded from IND A3 BBB-/ IND A3 R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A100 Assigned R.K. Agarwal Industries Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A25 Assigned S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd TL IND D 402.7 Migrated from IND D (suspended) S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd FB limits IND D 1920 Migrated from IND D (suspended) S.R. Foils & Tissue Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 1430 Migrated from IND D (suspended) Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Long-TL IND BBB 163 Assigned Ltd Sundaram Packaging India Pvt FB Fac IND BBB 120 Assigned Ltd Supreme Vasai Bhiwandi LT senior project IND BB+ 1540 downgraded from IND Tollways Pvt Ltd loans BBB+ Suryachakra Power TL IND D 120 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)