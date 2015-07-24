Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chandra Prabhu International Non-FB facility IND A4+ 170 Assigned
Ltd
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4350 Affirmed
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 292 Assigned
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh State Series II - 2008 IND A(SO) 1290 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation bonds
Andhra Pradesh State Series III - 2008 IND A(SO) 1000 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation bonds
Andhra Pradesh State Series IV - 2009 IND A(SO) 1210 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation bonds
Andhra Pradesh State Series V - 2012 IND A(SO) 2000 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation bonds
Andhra Pradesh State Series VI - 2013 IND A(SO) 3200 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation bonds
Andhra Pradesh State TL IND BBB+ 250 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Secured overdraft IND BBB+ 250 Withdrawn
Financial Corporation
Bharat Ispat Udyog FB WC Fac LT IND BB+ / 1000 Assigned
IND A4+
Chandra Prabhu International FB WC facility IND BB / 10 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 300 Affirmed
IND A2+
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL limits IND A+ 785.5 Assigned
(reduced from INR995.5m)
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL limits IND A+ 500 Assigned
(reduced from INR1,000m)
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 800 Assigned
IND A1+
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD programme IND BBB- 25000 Downgraded from
IND A
(reduced from INR3,350m)
Texorange Corporation Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 291.5 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)