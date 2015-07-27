Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4 10 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 56.36 Assigned Chenduran Cotspin (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ 193.64 Assigned IND IND A4+ Isolux Corsan India Proposed WC Fac IND BBB+(SO) 3775 Withdrawn Engineering & Construction Provisional / Pvt Ltd IND A2(SO) Provisional Isolux Corsan India Proposed WC Fac IND BBB+ 4285 Assigned Engineering & Construction Provisional/ Pvt Ltd IND A2 Provisional Isolux Corsan India Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+(SO) 6650 Withdrawn Engineering & Construction IND A2(SO) Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India FB WC Fac IND BBB+(SO) 575 Withdrawn Engineering & Construction IND A2(SO) Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB+/ 6040 Assigned Engineering & Construction IND A2 Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India FB WC Fac IND BBB+/ 675 Assigned Engineering & Construction IND A2 Pvt Ltd Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 32.86 Downgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR43.99m) Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / 275 Downgraded IND A4 from IND BB-/ IND A4+ Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 654 Affirmed (increased from INR473.6m) Megha Granules Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 268.8 Affirmed (increased from INR139.0m) Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 30 Affirmed (reduced from INR145.0m) Nava Bharath Educational Bk loans IND BB+ 55.37 Assigned Trust Nava Bharath Educational FB WC IND BB+ 30 Assigned Trust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)