Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 1750 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional 200 Assigned IND A1 Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 72 Affirmed JM Financial Credit CPs IND A1+ 20000 Assigned Solutions Ltd MIL Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL limits IND A 452.9 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A/IND A1 900 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL Provisional 300 Assigned IND A Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits Provisional 100 Assigned IND A / Provisional IND A1 Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 180 Upgraded from IND BB Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 13.19 Upgraded from IND BB Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 56.2 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR75.6m) Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 100 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB / Affirmed (increased from INR70.0m) Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 60 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB / Affirmed (increased from INR50.0m) Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series II NCDs IND AAA(SO) 8000 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series III NCDs IND AAA(SO) 15250 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series IV NCDs IND AAA(SO) 3520 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Series V NCDs Provisional 550 Assigned IND AAA (SO) JM Financial Credit Bk loans IND AA 15000 Assigned Solutions Ltd Kayem Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 2142 Assigned MIL Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 22 Affirmed Pawan Hans Ltd LT Bk loans IND A+ 1702 Withdrawn Rolta Pvt Ltd Long-TL (future IND BBB 2240 Affirmed lease rental) Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 27 Assigned Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 300 Assigned IND A3 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs IND BBB+ 270 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.