Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Non-FBL IND A2+ 200 Assigned Distillers Pvt. Ltd Allied Blenders And Non-FBL IND A2+ 50 Assigned Distillers Pvt. Ltd Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series B NCDs bonds IND A1+(SO) 957 Affirmed Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series B NCDs IND A1+(SO) 957 Withdrawn Jayachitra Garments Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd CP IND A1+ 8000 Assigned (increased from INR4,000m) Vijayawada Hospitalities Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7 Assigned Pvt. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And TL limits IND A- 2650.4 Assigned Distillers Pvt. Ltd Allied Blenders And WC Fac IND A- 3400 Assigned Distillers Pvt. Ltd Allied Blenders And WC Fac IND A- 1150 Assigned Distillers Pvt. Ltd Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Series C to G NCD IND AAA(SO) 3805 Affirmed D.A.R. Paradise FB WC limits IND BB- 200 Assigned D.A.R. Paradise FB WC limits a LT IND BB- 200 Assigned Jayachitra Garments FB WC limits IND BB 125 Affirmed (increased from INR80.00m) Jayachitra Garments Long-TL IND BB 13.47 Affirmed (reduced from INR19.79m) Jhajjar Power Ltd senior project loan IND A+ 16970 Assigned (outstanding INR14.43bn) Jhajjar Power Ltd WC facility IND A+ 10000 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd LT bond issuance IND AA+(SO) 4760 Assigned Kudu Fabrics FB WC limits LT IND B+ 130 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway NCD IND AAA(SO) 4636 Affirmed Ltd Salcomp Manufacturing India FB WC limits IND A- 600 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Salcomp Manufacturing India FB WC limits IND A- / IND 600 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB+(suspended) and IND A2+ (suspended) Vastram India Pvt Ltd FB facility a LT/ST IND BB- /IND 100 Assigned A4+ Vijayawada Hospitalities Long-TL IND BB 99.1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Vijayawada Hospitalities FB WC limits IND BB 10 Assigned Pvt. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)