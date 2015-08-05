Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadishwar Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd ST WC Fac IND A2 400 Downgraded
from IND
A2+
Prime Civil Infrastructure Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 650 Assigned
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND BBB/ 250 Downgraded
IND A2 from IND BBB+
/IND A2+
Mahindra And Mahindra NCDs IND AAA 20000 Assigned
Financial Services Ltd
Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt Long-TL IND BB 198.4 Assigned
Ltd
Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt FB Fac IND BB/ 127.5 Assigned
Ltd IND A2
Prime Civil Infrastructure FB Fac IND BB 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijaya Bank Upper Tier 2 IND A- 6000 Affirmed
subordinated bonds
Vijaya Bank Lower Tier 2 IND AA- 6500 Affirmed
subordinated bonds
(reduced from INR 9bn)
Yadu Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND B / 1020 Affirmed
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
