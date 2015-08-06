Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ess Kay Fabrications Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 8976.6 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 1523.4 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd'S Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aic Casting Pvt FB WC limit a LT IND BB- 95 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 18800 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from the sanctioned amount of INR21.12bn) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND A 1750 Assigned (reduced from INR2.28bn) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A 9460 Upgraded from IND A- (combining INR7.74bn and INR1.72bn) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A 610 Assigned Delhi Cargo Service Center Long-TL a LT IND BBB- 1416 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd TL IND B 50 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Agromills India Ltd FB limit (CC) IND B / 45 Assigned IND A4 Ess Kay Fabrications TL IND BB 32.5 Assigned Ess Kay Fabrications FB WC limit IND BB / 35 Assigned IND A4+ Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 729.4 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 800 Assigned Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A+ 1450 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 130 Assigned N. N. Ispat Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB+ 150.5 Assigned Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd'S FB WC limit IND BB- 250 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)