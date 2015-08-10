Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 36 Upgraded from IND A4+ India Glycols Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 8500 Downgraded from IND A2/RWN Infinite Computer Solutions Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 269.5 Affirmed (I) Ltd (increased from INR124.5m) Kannappan Iron And Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 334 Affirmed Company Pvt. Ltd (increased from INR304m) Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 4310 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR2,100m) Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2290 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 30 Upgraded from IND A4+ Bambino Agro Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 139.4 Upgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR154.0m) Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 402 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ (increased from INR372.0m) Bambino Agro Industries Ltd stand-by line of IND BBB- / 33 Upgraded from IND A3 IND credit BB+ / IND A4+ Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 77.5 Upgraded from IND B Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 65.68 Upgraded from IND B (reduced from INR69.28m) India Glycols Ltd long-TL IND BBB 8812 Downgraded from IND BBB+/RWN India Glycols Ltd FB limits IND BBB / IND7350 Downgraded from A3+ IND BBB+/RWN / IND A2/RWN Infinite Computer Solutions combined limits IND AA- / IND310 Affirmed (I) Ltd A1+ (reduced form INR465m) K.P. Solvex Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 140 Assigned Kannappan Iron And Steel FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Affirmed Company Pvt. Ltd Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A 900 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR152m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)