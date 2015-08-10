Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 36 Upgraded from
IND A4+
India Glycols Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 8500 Downgraded from
IND
A2/RWN
Infinite Computer Solutions Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 269.5 Affirmed
(I) Ltd
(increased from INR124.5m)
Kannappan Iron And Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 334 Affirmed
Company Pvt. Ltd
(increased from INR304m)
Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 4310 Upgraded from
IND A-
(increased from INR2,100m)
Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 2290 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 30 Upgraded from
IND A4+
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 139.4 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(reduced from INR154.0m)
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 402 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND
BB+ / IND A4+
(increased from INR372.0m)
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd stand-by line of IND BBB- / 33 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND
credit BB+ / IND A4+
Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 77.5 Upgraded from
IND B
Ganpati Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 65.68 Upgraded from
IND B
(reduced from INR69.28m)
India Glycols Ltd long-TL IND BBB 8812 Downgraded from
IND
BBB+/RWN
India Glycols Ltd FB limits IND BBB / IND7350 Downgraded from
A3+ IND
BBB+/RWN / IND
A2/RWN
Infinite Computer Solutions combined limits IND AA- / IND310 Affirmed
(I) Ltd A1+
(reduced form INR465m)
K.P. Solvex Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 140 Assigned
Kannappan Iron And Steel FB WC limits IND BB+ 300 Affirmed
Company Pvt. Ltd
Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A 900 Upgraded from
IND A-
(increased from INR152m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
