Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 0.7 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1910 Assigned
Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn
(suspended)
IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (as a IND A1 200 Assigned
sublimit of CC)
IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 150 Assigned
VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Withdrawn
(suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd TL IND BB 100 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB
Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd FB limits IND BB 70 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND BB/
IND A4+ (suspended) IND A4+
Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 54 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND BBB+ 677.3 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB+ 100 Assigned
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Sales invoice IND BBB+ / 150 Assigned
discounting IND A2
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 320 Assigned
IND A2
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed FB CC IND BBB+ / 230 Assigned
limits IND A2
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed Non-FB IND BBB+ / 2010 Assigned
limits IND A2
Emkay Automobile Industries TL IND BBB 15 Withdrawn
Ltd
Emkay Automobile Industries FB WC credit limit IND BBB /IND 350 Affirmed
Ltd A3+
Emkay Automobile Industries Non-FB WC credit IND BBB /IND 40 Affirmed
Ltd limits A3+
Fleming Laboratories Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 100 Migrated from
(suspended)/ IND BB+/
IND A4+ IND A4+
(suspended)
Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB- 168.4 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 75 Withdrawn
(suspended)
IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd long-TL IND A 300 Assigned
IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 450 Assigned
IND A1
Kheria Autocomp Ltd long-TL IND B- 207.2 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Kheria Autocomp Ltd FB limits IND B- 31.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
M. B. Panesar & Sons Pvt Ltd FB limits. IND BB- 22.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
M/S National Constructions CC limits IND BB- 150 Withdrawn
(suspended)
M/S Perfect Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
(suspended)
Sterlite Power Grid Ventures WC limits Provisional I9000 Assigned
Ltd A-
VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB+ 319.7 Withdrawn
(suspended)
VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB+ 1250 Withdrawn
(suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
