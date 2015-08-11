Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 0.7 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1910 Assigned Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Withdrawn (suspended) IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (as a IND A1 200 Assigned sublimit of CC) IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 150 Assigned VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 180 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd TL IND BB 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Andhra Pradesh Fibres Ltd FB limits IND BB 70 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB/ IND A4+ (suspended) IND A4+ Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 54 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND BBB+ 677.3 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Sales invoice IND BBB+ / 150 Assigned discounting IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 320 Assigned IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed FB CC IND BBB+ / 230 Assigned limits IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed Non-FB IND BBB+ / 2010 Assigned limits IND A2 Emkay Automobile Industries TL IND BBB 15 Withdrawn Ltd Emkay Automobile Industries FB WC credit limit IND BBB /IND 350 Affirmed Ltd A3+ Emkay Automobile Industries Non-FB WC credit IND BBB /IND 40 Affirmed Ltd limits A3+ Fleming Laboratories Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB+/ IND A4+ IND A4+ (suspended) Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB- 168.4 Withdrawn (suspended) Global Castings Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 75 Withdrawn (suspended) IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd long-TL IND A 300 Assigned IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 450 Assigned IND A1 Kheria Autocomp Ltd long-TL IND B- 207.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Kheria Autocomp Ltd FB limits IND B- 31.5 Withdrawn (suspended) M. B. Panesar & Sons Pvt Ltd FB limits. IND BB- 22.5 Withdrawn (suspended) M/S National Constructions CC limits IND BB- 150 Withdrawn (suspended) M/S Perfect Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) Sterlite Power Grid Ventures WC limits Provisional I9000 Assigned Ltd A- VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB+ 319.7 Withdrawn (suspended) VSP Udyog Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB+ 1250 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)