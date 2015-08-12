Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned (within working capital limits) Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation Non-FB limit IND A2 1350 Assigned Ltd Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Suspended Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 250 Suspended Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCD IND A+ 3000 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 7520 Assigned Limits IND A1+ Bhadresh Trading Corporation FB limits IND A2 / 8500 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB+ IND A3 (increase from INR4,350m) Bhadresh Trading Corporation Long-TL IND BBB+ 868.8 Assigned Ltd Indian Acrylics Ltd TL LT IND BBB- 43.3 Withdrawn Indian Acrylics Ltd FBL IND BBB- / 170 Affirmed IND A3 Indian Acrylics Ltd NFBL IND BBB- / 1235 Affirmed IND A3 Kunj Behari Lal Charitable TL IND BB 103.9 Withdrawn Trust Kunj Behari Lal Charitable BG IND BB 95 Withdrawn Trust Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Suspended Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 150 Suspended IND A3 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD IND BB- 2500 Downgraded from IND BBB- Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / 70 Suspended IND A4 Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 1600 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,000m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)