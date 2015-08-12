Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned
(within working capital limits)
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 250 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Bhadresh Trading Corporation Non-FB limit IND A2 1350 Assigned
Ltd
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 100 Suspended
Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 250 Suspended
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4 30 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Ltd NCD IND A+ 3000 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / 7520 Assigned
Limits IND A1+
Bhadresh Trading Corporation FB limits IND A2 / 8500 Upgraded from
Ltd IND BBB+ IND A3
(increase from INR4,350m)
Bhadresh Trading Corporation Long-TL IND BBB+ 868.8 Assigned
Ltd
Indian Acrylics Ltd TL LT IND BBB- 43.3 Withdrawn
Indian Acrylics Ltd FBL IND BBB- / 170 Affirmed
IND A3
Indian Acrylics Ltd NFBL IND BBB- / 1235 Affirmed
IND A3
Kunj Behari Lal Charitable TL IND BB 103.9 Withdrawn
Trust
Kunj Behari Lal Charitable BG IND BB 95 Withdrawn
Trust
Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Suspended
Savvy Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / 150 Suspended
IND A3
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NCD IND BB- 2500 Downgraded from
IND BBB-
Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL IND B / 70 Suspended
IND A4
Sky Realty Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 1600 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,000m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
