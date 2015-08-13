Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2750 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Assigned (within WC limits) Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 500 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Assigned M/S Chittaranjan Swain Non-FB limits IND A4 50 migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Megasoft Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt FB limits IND B+ 220 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR152.5m) Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs IND A- 750 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 1311.3 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1350 Assigned HDFC DA June 10- I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 4087.5 Affirmed HDFC DA June 10- I SLCF IND BBB+ (SO)467.8 Affirmed HDFC DA June 10- II SLCF IND A+ (SO) 94.9 Affirmed HDFC DA June 10- II Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 712.5 Affirmed M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Assigned M/S Chittaranjan Swain FB WC limits IND B+ 35 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ M/S Chittaranjan Swain Long-TL IND B+ 4.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Magna Warehousing & TL* IND BBB 4111.7 placed on RWE Distribution Pvt Ltd * Includes an external commercial borrowing facility of USD30m Magna Warehousing & FB Fac IND BBB 477 placed on RWE Distribution Pvt Ltd Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND C / 70 Affirmed (reduced from INR250.0m) IND A4 Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd TL limit IND D 320 Affirmed (increased from INR191.1m) Megasoft Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 150 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ MJ Logistics Services Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 116.4 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR218.1m) MJ Logistics Services Ltd FB facility IND BB+ / 42.5 Assigned IND A4+ Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 240 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive; RWE- Rating Watch Evolving. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)