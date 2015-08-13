Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2750 Assigned
Greenply Industries Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Assigned
(within WC limits)
Greenply Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Greenply Industries Ltd Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Assigned
M/S Chittaranjan Swain Non-FB limits IND A4 50 migrated from
(suspended) IND A4
Megasoft Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt FB limits IND B+ 220 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR152.5m)
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs IND A- 750 Assigned
Greenply Industries Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 1311.3 Assigned
Greenply Industries Ltd FB limits IND AA- 1350 Assigned
HDFC DA June 10- I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 4087.5 Affirmed
HDFC DA June 10- I SLCF IND BBB+ (SO)467.8 Affirmed
HDFC DA June 10- II SLCF IND A+ (SO) 94.9 Affirmed
HDFC DA June 10- II Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 712.5 Affirmed
M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 250 Assigned
M/S Chittaranjan Swain FB WC limits IND B+ 35 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
M/S Chittaranjan Swain Long-TL IND B+ 4.7 Migrated from
(suspended) IND B+
Magna Warehousing & TL* IND BBB 4111.7 placed on RWE
Distribution Pvt Ltd
* Includes an external commercial borrowing facility of USD30m
Magna Warehousing & FB Fac IND BBB 477 placed on RWE
Distribution Pvt Ltd
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND C / 70 Affirmed
(reduced from INR250.0m) IND A4
Mahathi Software Pvt Ltd TL limit IND D 320 Affirmed
(increased from INR191.1m)
Megasoft Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 150 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB+
MJ Logistics Services Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 116.4 Upgraded from
IND BB
(reduced from INR218.1m)
MJ Logistics Services Ltd FB facility IND BB+ / 42.5 Assigned
IND A4+
Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 240 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive; RWE- Rating Watch Evolving.
