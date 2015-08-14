Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed B M Infrastructure Non-FB limit IND A4+ 140 Migrated from Industries Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND A4- BVL Granites Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ CPC (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Withdrawn (suspended) General Rubbers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Green Infratech Non-FB limits IND A4+ 74 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ JR Seamless Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Krishna Arjuna Enterprises Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Assigned Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5.57 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB+ 90 Affirmed (increased from INR80m) Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB+ 40 Assigned B M Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB- 147.2 Migrated from Industries Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB- Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I1201.2 Assigned A- Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd WC facility Provisional I48.8 Assigned A- BVL Granites long-TL IND BB- 137.9 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- BVL Granites FB WC limits IND BB- 250 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB-/ IND A4+ (suspended) IND A4+ CPC (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND C 180 Withdrawn (suspended) CPC (P) Ltd long-TL IND D 91.3 Withdrawn (suspended) General Rubbers FB limits IND BB+ 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB+/ IND A4+ (suspended) IND A4+ Green Infratech FB limits IND BB- 35 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- IVRCL Indore Gujarat LT senior project IND D 13726.8 Affirmed Tollways Ltd Bk loan (increased from INR11,427.8m) IVRCL Indore Gujarat BG IND D 587.5 Affirmed Tollways Ltd Jasmer Packer Non-FB limits IND BB+/ 0.8 Assigned IND A4+ Jasmer Packer FB limits IND BB+/ 72.5 Assigned IND A4+ JR Seamless Pvt. Ltd. long-TL IND BB+ 108.58 Assigned JR Seamless Pvt. Ltd. FB CC limits IND BB+ 90 Assigned Krishna Arjuna Enterprises FB limits IND B+ 30 Assigned Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd senior project Bk IND D 2836 Affirmed loans Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND D 200 Affirmed PMR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd fund based WC limits IND D 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Salem Tollways Ltd senior project Bk IND D 2230 Affirmed loan Salem Tollways Ltd subordinate loan IND D 200 Affirmed Shree Venkatesh Group Long-TL IND BB 277.5 Assigned Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills Long-TL IND B+ 159.43 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Vasudeva Weaving Mills FB WC limits IND B+/ 105 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4 Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 34.5 Assigned Sps Yarns Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 93.67 Assigned Vardan Intensive Care FB WC limits IND BB 90 Migrated from Hospital Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB Vardan Intensive Care Long-TL IND BB 23.3 Migrated from Hospital Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.