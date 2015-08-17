Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Downgraded from IND A3+ Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 60 Downgraded from IND A3+ E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 79.7 Suspended Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 24 Suspended Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Downgraded Ltd from IND A3+ Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from IND A3+ Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 172.9 Assigned Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned limit Peenang Infra Projects Pvt NFBL IND A4 20 Assigned Ltd Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Proposed Non-FBL IND A4 50 Assigned Ltd Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 280 Suspended Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 20 Suspended Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 137.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND A3+ Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 40 Withdrawn Ltd Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 85 Downgraded from Ltd IND A3+ Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 250.5 Downgraded from IND A3+ Utracon Structural Systems Non-FB Fac IND A3 270 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Downgraded from IND BBB Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 80 Downgraded from IND BBB E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 10.3 Suspended E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND 160 Suspended Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND 50 Suspended A4+ Ganga Plastic Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- 60 Downgraded from Ltd IND BBB India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 803.5 Assigned Xviii India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.035 Assigned Xviii India Standard Loan Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 42.2 Assigned Xviii facility Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt FB limits IND BB- 230 Downgraded from Ltd IND BBB Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 279 Assigned Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IN500 Assigned A3 Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt FB limits IND BB- 75 Downgraded from Ltd's IND BBB Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND 20 Assigned Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB / IND 12.5 Assigned Mulpuri Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd fund based WC limits IND BB- / IND440 Suspended A4+ Neerajaksha Iron And Steel fund based WC limits IND C / IND A60 Suspended Pvt Ltd'S Neerajaksha Iron And Steel long-TL IND D 86.45 Suspended Pvt Ltd'S Peenang Infra Projects Pvt FBL IND B 30 Assigned Ltd Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 33.6 Suspended Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 50 Suspended Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB- 100 Downgraded from Ltd IND BBB Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BB- 367 Downgraded from Ltd IND BBB Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BBB 494 Withdrawn Ltd Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 40 Downgraded from Ltd IND BBB Utracon Structural Systems FB Fac IND BBB- / IN100 Assigned Pvt Ltd A3 Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND 35 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)