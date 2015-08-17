Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Downgraded
from IND
A3+
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 60 Downgraded
from IND
A3+
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 79.7 Suspended
Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 24 Suspended
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Downgraded
Ltd from IND
A3+
Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from IND
A3+
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 172.9 Assigned
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB IND A4+ 7.5 Assigned
limit
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt NFBL IND A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt Proposed Non-FBL IND A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A4 280 Suspended
Permeshwer Creations Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 20 Suspended
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 137.5 Downgraded
Ltd from IND
A3+
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 40 Withdrawn
Ltd
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 85 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
A3+
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 250.5 Downgraded from
IND
A3+
Utracon Structural Systems Non-FB Fac IND A3 270 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Downgraded from
IND
BBB
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 80 Downgraded from
IND
BBB
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 10.3 Suspended
E-Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND 160 Suspended
Ems Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND 50 Suspended
A4+
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- 60 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
BBB
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 803.5 Assigned
Xviii
India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 8.035 Assigned
Xviii
India Standard Loan Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 42.2 Assigned
Xviii facility
Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt FB limits IND BB- 230 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
BBB
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 279 Assigned
Kkp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / IN500 Assigned
A3
Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt FB limits IND BB- 75 Downgraded from
Ltd's IND
BBB
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB / IND 20 Assigned
Mudit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB / IND 12.5 Assigned
Mulpuri Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd fund based WC limits IND BB- / IND440 Suspended
A4+
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel fund based WC limits IND C / IND A60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd'S
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel long-TL IND D 86.45 Suspended
Pvt Ltd'S
Peenang Infra Projects Pvt FBL IND B 30 Assigned
Ltd
Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 33.6 Suspended
Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 50 Suspended
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt FB limits IND BB- 100 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
BBB
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BB- 367 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
BBB
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BBB 494 Withdrawn
Ltd
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 40 Downgraded from
Ltd IND
BBB
Utracon Structural Systems FB Fac IND BBB- / IN100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A3
Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND 35 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)