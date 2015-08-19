Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bay Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND 689 Migrated
A4(suspended) from IND A4
Chaudhary Timber Industries Non-FB Fac IND A3 870 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Jodhani Exports FB limits IND A4+ 300 Affirmed
Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated
from IND A4+
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Non-FB limits IND 1 Migrated
Pvt Ltd A4(suspended) from IND A4
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Non-FB limit Provisional 12.5 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd IND A4
Prism Cement Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3110 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 1800 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (CP) programme IND A1 2000 Assigned
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 5 Migrated
A4+(suspended) from IND A4+
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits Provisional 5 Withdrawn
IND A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Prism Cement Ltd Term deposit IND tA 2000 Assigned
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bay Forge Ltd FB limits IND 1141 Migrated
B+(suspended)/ from IND B+/
IND A4(suspended) IND A4
Chandigarh Educational Trust TL facility IND A- 2575 Assigned
Chandigarh Educational Trust FB WC facility IND A- 5 Assigned
Chaudhary Timber Industries FB Fac IND BBB- 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan TL IND D 420 Downgraded
Hotels Pvt Ltd from IND BB-
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Bk TL IND A- 114780 Affirmed
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) BG facility IND A- 3600 Affirmed
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 1240 Affirmed
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned
Ltd IND AA(SO)
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Proposed NCDs Provisional 7500 Assigned
Ltd IND AA(SO)
Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND 240 Migrated
BB-(suspended)/ from IND BB-/
IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
MM Trust Aug 15 Series A PTC Provisional 949 Assigned
IND AA+(SO)
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals TL IND B 10.5 Migrated
Pvt Ltd (suspended) from IND B
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals FB WC limit IND 18 Migrated
Pvt Ltd B(suspended)/ from IND B/
IND A4(suspended) IND A4
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals TL Provisional 11.7 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd IND B
Phanicare Pharmaceuticals FB WC limit Provisional 12 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd IND B/ Provisional
IND A4
Prism Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 10780 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd FB limits IND A- 4400 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Secured NCDs IND A- 650 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1500 Assigned
Pulukuri Siva Prasad TL IND 9.2 Migrated
B+(suspended) from IND B+
Pulukuri Siva Prasad FB WC limit IND 20 Migrated
B+(suspended) / from IND B+/
IND A4(suspended) IND A4
Pulukuri Siva Prasad Proposed TL Provisional 45 Withdrawn
IND B+
Ravindra Bharathi Bk loans IND BBB 1500 Upgraded from
Educational Society IND
BBB-(increased from INR475.81m) (suspended)
Ravindra Bharathi FB WC IND BBB 120 Assigned
Educational Society
Shri Guru Ram Dass TL facility IND A- 1090 Assigned
Educational Society
Shri Guru Ram Dass FB WC facility IND A- 10 Assigned
Educational Society
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND 20 Migrated from
BB-(suspended)/ IND BB-/
IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+
TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Provisional 40 Withdrawn
IND BB- /
Provisional IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
