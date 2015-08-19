Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bay Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND 689 Migrated A4(suspended) from IND A4 Chaudhary Timber Industries Non-FB Fac IND A3 870 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jodhani Exports FB limits IND A4+ 300 Affirmed Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 5 Migrated from IND A4+ Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Non-FB limits IND 1 Migrated Pvt Ltd A4(suspended) from IND A4 Phanicare Pharmaceuticals Non-FB limit Provisional 12.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd IND A4 Prism Cement Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 3110 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Secured short-TL IND A1 1100 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured short-TL IND A1 1800 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (CP) programme IND A1 2000 Assigned TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND 5 Migrated A4+(suspended) from IND A4+ TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits Provisional 5 Withdrawn IND A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prism Cement Ltd Term deposit IND tA 2000 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bay Forge Ltd FB limits IND 1141 Migrated B+(suspended)/ from IND B+/ IND A4(suspended) IND A4 Chandigarh Educational Trust TL facility IND A- 2575 Assigned Chandigarh Educational Trust FB WC facility IND A- 5 Assigned Chaudhary Timber Industries FB Fac IND BBB- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan TL IND D 420 Downgraded Hotels Pvt Ltd from IND BB- L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Bk TL IND A- 114780 Affirmed Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) BG facility IND A- 3600 Affirmed Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 1240 Affirmed Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Ltd IND AA(SO) L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Proposed NCDs Provisional 7500 Assigned Ltd IND AA(SO) Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND 240 Migrated BB-(suspended)/ from IND BB-/ IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ MM Trust Aug 15 Series A PTC Provisional 949 Assigned IND AA+(SO) Phanicare Pharmaceuticals TL IND B 10.5 Migrated Pvt Ltd (suspended) from IND B Phanicare Pharmaceuticals FB WC limit IND 18 Migrated Pvt Ltd B(suspended)/ from IND B/ IND A4(suspended) IND A4 Phanicare Pharmaceuticals TL Provisional 11.7 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd IND B Phanicare Pharmaceuticals FB WC limit Provisional 12 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd IND B/ Provisional IND A4 Prism Cement Ltd Long-TL IND A- 10780 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd FB limits IND A- 4400 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Secured NCDs IND A- 650 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Unsecured NCDs IND A- 150 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCDs IND A- 1500 Assigned Pulukuri Siva Prasad TL IND 9.2 Migrated B+(suspended) from IND B+ Pulukuri Siva Prasad FB WC limit IND 20 Migrated B+(suspended) / from IND B+/ IND A4(suspended) IND A4 Pulukuri Siva Prasad Proposed TL Provisional 45 Withdrawn IND B+ Ravindra Bharathi Bk loans IND BBB 1500 Upgraded from Educational Society IND BBB-(increased from INR475.81m) (suspended) Ravindra Bharathi FB WC IND BBB 120 Assigned Educational Society Shri Guru Ram Dass TL facility IND A- 1090 Assigned Educational Society Shri Guru Ram Dass FB WC facility IND A- 10 Assigned Educational Society TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND 20 Migrated from BB-(suspended)/ IND BB-/ IND A4+(suspended) IND A4+ TA Hydraulics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits Provisional 40 Withdrawn IND BB- / Provisional IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)