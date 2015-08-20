Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affluence Commodities Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Dynamic Electro-Mech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Harsh Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Hema Dyechem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22 Assigned Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Santlal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Assigned Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 180 Assigned Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1946 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Dynamic Electro-Mech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Dynamic Electro-Mech LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 60 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 2 Cr) Harsh Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned HD Microns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.2 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 5.18 Cr) Hema Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 145 Assigned CARE A3 Lakra Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Lakra Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 200 Assigned CARE A4 Mangalam Education Society Bk facility - - Withdrawn Panna Gold Impex Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Ramoji Wafer And Namkeen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 181 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.60 Cr) Safe And Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed Santlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 600 Assigned Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ss Group Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1254 Assigned Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Subordinated CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Bonds CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Ltd Win-Stone Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)