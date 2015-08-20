Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 390 Assigned S.R. Constructions Non-FB Fac IND A3 1000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+ 25000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- 1100 Assigned (including INR150m cash credit sub-limit) Akshat Agro Milling Company TL IND BB 99 Assigned Pvt Ltd Akshat Agro Milling Company FB WC limit IND BB- /IND 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1660.1 Affirmed Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 1812.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,860m) A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- / IND 1812.5 Affirmed (increased from INR802.5m) A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND A- / IND 172.5 Assigned A2+ Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 57.5 Assigned A4+ Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 10 Assigned A4+ Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 190 Assigned S.R. Constructions Long-TL IND BBB- 89.8 Assigned S.R. Constructions FB Fac IND BBB- 200 Assigned Tvs Srichakra Ltd TL limits IND AA- 39 Upgraded from IND A Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- /IND 3200 Upgraded from A1+ IND A /IND A1 Tvs Srichakra Ltd NFB WC limits IND AA- /IND 1130 Upgraded from A1+ IND A /IND A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)