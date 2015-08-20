Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
KSA Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 390 Assigned
S.R. Constructions Non-FB Fac IND A3 1000 Assigned
Tata Steel Ltd CP IND A1+ 25000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- 1100 Assigned
(including INR150m cash credit sub-limit)
Akshat Agro Milling Company TL IND BB 99 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Akshat Agro Milling Company FB WC limit IND BB- /IND 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1660.1 Affirmed
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 1812.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,860m) A2+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- / IND 1812.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR802.5m) A2+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND A- / IND 172.5 Assigned
A2+
Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 57.5 Assigned
A4+
Gold Mohar Gramudyog Sansthan Non-FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 10 Assigned
A4+
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 190 Assigned
S.R. Constructions Long-TL IND BBB- 89.8 Assigned
S.R. Constructions FB Fac IND BBB- 200 Assigned
Tvs Srichakra Ltd TL limits IND AA- 39 Upgraded from
IND A
Tvs Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- /IND 3200 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A
/IND A1
Tvs Srichakra Ltd NFB WC limits IND AA- /IND 1130 Upgraded from
A1+ IND A
/IND A1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
