Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emami Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.00 CR) Ems And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Assigned Himachal Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short term bank facilities with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55.6 Reaffirmed Krishna Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.2 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP* CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 9 Reaffirmed Polymer Technologies International ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Assigned The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT ST Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 16 CR) Cenlub Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dharwad Bioenergy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Emami Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 10485 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 440.82 CR) Ems And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Haveri Bioenergy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Himachal Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C+ 220 Assigned J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 19.44 CR) Krishna Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.1 Assigned Krishna Steel Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 25 Assigned A4 Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.6 Assigned Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 59.7 Reaffirmed Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 90 Assigned Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 260 Assigned /CARE A3 (SO) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6799.2 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 21000 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Polymer Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Assigned Prabhu Creations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Durga Loha Bhandar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)