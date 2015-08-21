Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ IL&FS Transportation ST unsecured CP IND A1 1500 Assigned Networks Ltd Mayur Seeds And Agritech Non-FB WC limits IND A4 10 Assigned Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from IND A4 (reduced from INR32.5m) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 64.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ All Services Global Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 270 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 250 Assigned IND AA-(SO) IDAA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project IND A- 4077.8 Affirmed Bk loan (outstanding on 30 June 2015, reduced from INR4.65bn) Kanakia Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2450 Assigned Kanakia Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB WC lines IND BBB+ 50 Assigned Mayur Seeds And Agritech FB WC limits IND B+ 90 Assigned Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 27.5 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR16.7m) Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/ 270 Upgraded from IND A+ IND B+/ IND A4 Sneha Ashiana Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 200 Assigned IND AA-(SO) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 50 Upgraded from IND BB Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 43 Assigned Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac IND BB 47 Assigned Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ 30 Assigned IND A4+ TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 0.78 Assigned TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 130 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)