Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
IL&FS Transportation ST unsecured CP IND A1 1500 Assigned
Networks Ltd
Mayur Seeds And Agritech Non-FB WC limits IND A4 10 Assigned
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from
IND A4
(reduced from INR32.5m)
Steel Mont Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 17.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 64.7 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB+
All Services Global Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 270 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB+
Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 250 Assigned
IND AA-(SO)
IDAA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project IND A- 4077.8 Affirmed
Bk loan
(outstanding on 30 June 2015, reduced from INR4.65bn)
Kanakia Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2450 Assigned
Kanakia Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB WC lines IND BBB+ 50 Assigned
Mayur Seeds And Agritech FB WC limits IND B+ 90 Assigned
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 27.5 Upgraded from
IND B+
(increased from INR16.7m)
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/ 270 Upgraded from
IND A+ IND B+/
IND A4
Sneha Ashiana Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 200 Assigned
IND AA-(SO)
Steel Mont Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 50 Upgraded from
IND BB
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BB 43 Assigned
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac IND BB 47 Assigned
Swadhyaya Printers Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ 30 Assigned
IND A4+
TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 0.78 Assigned
TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 130 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
