Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 24 & 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Steels Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 1150 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,250m)
Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed
Mahitechs Non-FB limit IND A4 700 Assigned
Overseas Timber Corporation Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit a ST IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Volkswagen Finance ST Bk loan IND A1+ 8000 Outlook is
Stable
Volkswagen Finance CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Outlook is
Stable
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 156 Affirmed
(reduced from INR248.5m)
Ambica Steels Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 600 Affirmed
(reduced from INR750m)
Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 27.5 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Leather World India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Assigned
Leather World India Ltd TL IND BBB- 52.13 Assigned
Mahitechs FB limits IND B+ 275 Assigned
Maroli Nh Road Pvt Ltd LT senior project IND BBB- 223.9 Affirmed
Bk loan
Overseas Timber Corporation FB WC limits IND B- 20 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series B PTCs IND AA-(SO) 31.6 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 99.8 Affirmed
Rajesh Estates And Nirman NCD IND AA(SO) 1000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Saa Edu-Infra Services Llp Bk loans a LT IND BBB 280 Outlook is
Stable
Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I second loss credit IND A(SO) 160.1 Affirmed
facility
Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1100.3 Affirmed
Supreme Infrastructure India TL IND D 4689 Downgraded from
Ltd IND BB
Supreme Infrastructure India CCF LT/ST IND D 6250 Downgraded from
Ltd IND BB /IND A4+
Supreme Infrastructure India NFBL LT/ST IND D 8000 Downgraded from
Ltd IND BB /IND A4+
United Bank Of India Additional Tier 1 IND A- 2000 Affirmed
(AT1) bonds
(increased from INR1.5bn)
United Bank Of India LT IND AA- - Affirmed
Volkswagen Finance LT Bk loan IND AAA 7000 Outlook is
Stable
Volkswagen Finance secured NCDs IND AAA 20000 Outlook is
Stable
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
