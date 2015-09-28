Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 24 & 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 1150 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,250m) Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Mahitechs Non-FB limit IND A4 700 Assigned Overseas Timber Corporation Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Affirmed Sdm Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit a ST IND A4+ 50 Assigned Volkswagen Finance ST Bk loan IND A1+ 8000 Outlook is Stable Volkswagen Finance CP programme IND A1+ 30000 Outlook is Stable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 156 Affirmed (reduced from INR248.5m) Ambica Steels Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 600 Affirmed (reduced from INR750m) Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 27.5 Upgraded from IND BB- Leather World India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Assigned Leather World India Ltd TL IND BBB- 52.13 Assigned Mahitechs FB limits IND B+ 275 Assigned Maroli Nh Road Pvt Ltd LT senior project IND BBB- 223.9 Affirmed Bk loan Overseas Timber Corporation FB WC limits IND B- 20 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series B PTCs IND AA-(SO) 31.6 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series - 9 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 99.8 Affirmed Rajesh Estates And Nirman NCD IND AA(SO) 1000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Saa Edu-Infra Services Llp Bk loans a LT IND BBB 280 Outlook is Stable Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I second loss credit IND A(SO) 160.1 Affirmed facility Stfcl Cv Trust Aug 2013- I Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1100.3 Affirmed Supreme Infrastructure India TL IND D 4689 Downgraded from Ltd IND BB Supreme Infrastructure India CCF LT/ST IND D 6250 Downgraded from Ltd IND BB /IND A4+ Supreme Infrastructure India NFBL LT/ST IND D 8000 Downgraded from Ltd IND BB /IND A4+ United Bank Of India Additional Tier 1 IND A- 2000 Affirmed (AT1) bonds (increased from INR1.5bn) United Bank Of India LT IND AA- - Affirmed Volkswagen Finance LT Bk loan IND AAA 7000 Outlook is Stable Volkswagen Finance secured NCDs IND AAA 20000 Outlook is Stable ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)