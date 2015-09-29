Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arrow Construction Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned
IFB Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 900 Upgraded
from IND A1
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits: IND A3+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Malbros International Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 16 Assigned
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arrow Construction Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 20 Assigned
IFB Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded
from IND A
IFB Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 300 Assigned
IFB Industries Ltd LOC (for capex and IND A+ 310 Upgraded
capital from IND A
gooptionally convertible debentures; reduced from INR435m)
IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND 350 Upgraded
from IND A
/IND A1
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB 340 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB 90 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 114 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 35 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 114 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 35 Assigned
Ltd
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB / IND 90 Assigned
Ltd A3+
Madras Fertilizers Ltd FB WC limits IND C/IND A4 1914 Affirmed
Madras Fertilizers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND C/IND A4 1328 Affirmed
Malbros International FB WC limits IND BB+ 420 Assigned
Malbros International Long-TL IND BB+ 99.8 Assigned
Naga Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 810.4 Affirmed
INR847.2m)
Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND 1300 Affirmed
A3+
Naga Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/IND 150 Affirmed
A3+
Oasis Distilleries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 415 Assigned
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 148.7 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)