Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Construction Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Assigned IFB Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 900 Upgraded from IND A1 Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 10 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 20 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 10 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Non-FB limits: IND A3+ 20 Assigned Ltd Malbros International Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 16 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 47.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arrow Construction Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 20 Assigned IFB Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A IFB Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 300 Assigned IFB Industries Ltd LOC (for capex and IND A+ 310 Upgraded capital from IND A gooptionally convertible debentures; reduced from INR435m) IFB Industries Ltd FB limits IND A+ / IND 350 Upgraded from IND A /IND A1 Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB 340 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB 90 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 114 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 35 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 114 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt TL IND BBB 35 Assigned Ltd Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt FB limits IND BBB / IND 90 Assigned Ltd A3+ Madras Fertilizers Ltd FB WC limits IND C/IND A4 1914 Affirmed Madras Fertilizers Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND C/IND A4 1328 Affirmed Malbros International FB WC limits IND BB+ 420 Assigned Malbros International Long-TL IND BB+ 99.8 Assigned Naga Ltd TL (reduced from IND BBB 810.4 Affirmed INR847.2m) Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND 1300 Affirmed A3+ Naga Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/IND 150 Affirmed A3+ Oasis Distilleries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 415 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 148.7 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)