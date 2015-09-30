Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP (within WC IND A1+ 5000 Placed on RWE
limits)
Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP (within WC IND A1+ 12000 Placed on RWE
Ltd limits)
East West Freight Carriers Non-FB Fac IND A3 1 Assigned
Ltd
EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 31500 Upgraded
from IND A2+
EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 12350 Assigned
EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND 9150 Upgraded from
A1(Provisional) Provisional
IND A2+
(reduced from INR9,650m*) * of the total proposed non-fund based limit of INR22,000m
rated last year, INR12,350m has been converted to the final limit
Kothari Products Ltd FB facility IND A2+ 100 Provisional
(reduced from INR200m)
Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+ 900 Provisional
(reduced from INR3,390m)
Mahindra World City CP IND A1+ 600 Assigned
Developers Ltd
Mallcom (I) Ltd. FB WC limits IND A3 675 Affirmed
(increased from INR565m)
Mallcom (I) Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A3 0.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR8m)
MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 140 Assigned
Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 179 Affirmed
Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 990 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Financiers (I) Ltd Subordinate debt IND A+ 1500 Assigned
Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Placed on RWE
Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Placed on RWE
Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB WC IND A+/ 7520 Placed on RWE
Limits IND A1+
Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Placed on RWE
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Placed on RWE
Ltd
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Fund and Non-FB WC IND A+/ 8700 Placed on RWE
Ltd limits IND A1+
Creative Bakers & FB WC limits IND BB+ 149.5 Assigned
Confectioners (P) Ltd
Creative Bakers & Long-TL IND BB+ 4.4 Assigned
Confectioners (P) Ltd
East West Freight Carriers FB Fac IND BBB-/ 215 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
EMC Ltd Long-TL IND A 1354.2 Upgraded
(reduced from INR2640m) from IND A-
EMC Ltd FB limits IND A 3500 Upgraded
from IND A-
EMC Ltd FB limits IND A 3500 Assigned
John Energy Ltd LT loan IND A- 941 Assigned
John Energy Ltd External commercial IND A- 3460.6 Assigned
borrowings
John Energy Ltd WC limit IND A-/ 1290.6 Assigned
IND A2+
John Energy Ltd Non FB limi IND A-/ 1776.1 Assigned
IND A2+
Kothari Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 1100 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,050m) IND A2+
Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 12900 Affirmed
(increased from INR10,360m) IND A2+
Mata Rani Trust TL IND BB- 98.5 Affirmed
Mata Rani Trust TL IND BB- 210 Affirmed
MVPR Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 70 Assigned
MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BBB- 10 Provisional
MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 80 Provisional
NHC Foods Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 22.6 Assigned
NHC Foods Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 240 Assigned
IND A3
Paper Traders FB WC limits IND BB 150 Assigned
Rajpal Cotton Industries FB WC limits IND BB 84 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)