Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP (within WC IND A1+ 5000 Placed on RWE limits) Bilt Graphic Paper Products CP (within WC IND A1+ 12000 Placed on RWE Ltd limits) East West Freight Carriers Non-FB Fac IND A3 1 Assigned Ltd EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 31500 Upgraded from IND A2+ EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 12350 Assigned EMC Ltd Non-FB limits IND 9150 Upgraded from A1(Provisional) Provisional IND A2+ (reduced from INR9,650m*) * of the total proposed non-fund based limit of INR22,000m rated last year, INR12,350m has been converted to the final limit Kothari Products Ltd FB facility IND A2+ 100 Provisional (reduced from INR200m) Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+ 900 Provisional (reduced from INR3,390m) Mahindra World City CP IND A1+ 600 Assigned Developers Ltd Mallcom (I) Ltd. FB WC limits IND A3 675 Affirmed (increased from INR565m) Mallcom (I) Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A3 0.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR8m) MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 140 Assigned Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 179 Affirmed Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 990 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Financiers (I) Ltd Subordinate debt IND A+ 1500 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd TL IND A+ 490 Placed on RWE Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 5000 Placed on RWE Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and Non-FB WC IND A+/ 7520 Placed on RWE Limits IND A1+ Bilt Graphic Paper Products TL IND A+ 4760 Placed on RWE Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Placed on RWE Ltd Bilt Graphic Paper Products Fund and Non-FB WC IND A+/ 8700 Placed on RWE Ltd limits IND A1+ Creative Bakers & FB WC limits IND BB+ 149.5 Assigned Confectioners (P) Ltd Creative Bakers & Long-TL IND BB+ 4.4 Assigned Confectioners (P) Ltd East West Freight Carriers FB Fac IND BBB-/ 215 Assigned Ltd IND A3 EMC Ltd Long-TL IND A 1354.2 Upgraded (reduced from INR2640m) from IND A- EMC Ltd FB limits IND A 3500 Upgraded from IND A- EMC Ltd FB limits IND A 3500 Assigned John Energy Ltd LT loan IND A- 941 Assigned John Energy Ltd External commercial IND A- 3460.6 Assigned borrowings John Energy Ltd WC limit IND A-/ 1290.6 Assigned IND A2+ John Energy Ltd Non FB limi IND A-/ 1776.1 Assigned IND A2+ Kothari Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 1100 Affirmed (increased from INR1,050m) IND A2+ Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 12900 Affirmed (increased from INR10,360m) IND A2+ Mata Rani Trust TL IND BB- 98.5 Affirmed Mata Rani Trust TL IND BB- 210 Affirmed MVPR Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 70 Assigned MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed FB Fac IND BBB- 10 Provisional MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 80 Provisional NHC Foods Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 22.6 Assigned NHC Foods Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 240 Assigned IND A3 Paper Traders FB WC limits IND BB 150 Assigned Rajpal Cotton Industries FB WC limits IND BB 84 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative;RWE- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)