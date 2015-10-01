Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims & Export Term deposit IND tA- 600 Affirmed
programme
(increased from INR500m)
Creo Education Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 290 Assigned
Eduspark International Pvt Bk loan (increased IND BBB 1289.3 Affirmed
Ltd from INR705.12m
availed and INR250m sanctioned Bk loan limit)
Export-Import Bank Of India LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Export-Import Bank Of India Term deposit IND tAAA Affirmed
Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced IND BBB 323.8 Assigned
from INR406.81m)
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Bk TL IND A- 114780 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) BG facility IND A- 3600 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 6200 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 4960 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCDs IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned
Ltd
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCD IND AA(SO) 7500 Assigned
Ltd
Maxima Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced IND BBB 205.5 Assigned
from INR217.50m)
Phanes Educations Pvt Ltd Bk Loans IND BBB 300 Withdrawn
SAS Hotels & Enterprises Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded
from
IND BBB+
Surajmal Jainarayan LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Surajmal Jainarayan FB WC limit IND BB 70 Assigned
Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk loan (increased IND BBB 298.3 Affirmed
from INR236.90m)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
