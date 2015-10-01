Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims & Export Term deposit IND tA- 600 Affirmed programme (increased from INR500m) Creo Education Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 290 Assigned Eduspark International Pvt Bk loan (increased IND BBB 1289.3 Affirmed Ltd from INR705.12m availed and INR250m sanctioned Bk loan limit) Export-Import Bank Of India LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Export-Import Bank Of India Term deposit IND tAAA Affirmed Kare Edumin Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced IND BBB 323.8 Assigned from INR406.81m) L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Bk TL IND A- 114780 Assigned Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) BG facility IND A- 3600 Assigned Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 6200 Assigned Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Derivative facility IND A- 4960 Assigned Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCDs IND AA(SO) 2500 Assigned Ltd L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) NCD IND AA(SO) 7500 Assigned Ltd Maxima Education Pvt Ltd Bk loan (reduced IND BBB 205.5 Assigned from INR217.50m) Phanes Educations Pvt Ltd Bk Loans IND BBB 300 Withdrawn SAS Hotels & Enterprises Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded from IND BBB+ Surajmal Jainarayan LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Surajmal Jainarayan FB WC limit IND BB 70 Assigned Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk loan (increased IND BBB 298.3 Affirmed from INR236.90m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)