Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 1, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Greaves Cotton Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1380 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2,200m)
Greaves Cotton Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Withdrawn
Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded
from
IND A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA 6000 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd Senior project TL IND D 261000 Downgraded
from IND
BBB
Emco Energy Ltd WC facility IND D 62000 Downgraded
from IND
BBB
Emco Energy Ltd Bk TL IND D 26000 Downgraded
from IND
BBB
Emco Energy Ltd Senior project TL IND D 920 Assigned
Emco Energy Ltd NCD IND D 750 Assigned
Greaves Cotton Ltd. FB limits IND AA 650 Affirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1123.2 Provisional
XIX
India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.23 Provisional
XIX
India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Provisional
XIX facility
IRB Kolhapur Integrated Road Senior project Bk IND A-(SO) 2468.7 Affirmed
Development Company Pvt Ltd loans
Krishnapatnam Railway Co. Ltd LT senior project IND D 9330 Assigned
Bk loan
Nagai Power Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND BB+ 1700 Migrated
(Phase I) (suspended) from
IND BB+
Sai Maithili Power Company Bk loans IND BBB- 630 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(outstanding INR516m)
Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 4642.5 Upgraded
(increased from INR3,848.8m) from IND A-
Sangam (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 3400 Upgraded
from IND A-
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 1421.4 Provisional
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 95.9 Provisional
facility
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)