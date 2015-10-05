Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greaves Cotton Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1380 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,200m) Greaves Cotton Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Withdrawn Sangam (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded from IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clp Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA 6000 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd Senior project TL IND D 261000 Downgraded from IND BBB Emco Energy Ltd WC facility IND D 62000 Downgraded from IND BBB Emco Energy Ltd Bk TL IND D 26000 Downgraded from IND BBB Emco Energy Ltd Senior project TL IND D 920 Assigned Emco Energy Ltd NCD IND D 750 Assigned Greaves Cotton Ltd. FB limits IND AA 650 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1123.2 Provisional XIX India Standard Loan Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.23 Provisional XIX India Standard Loan Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Provisional XIX facility IRB Kolhapur Integrated Road Senior project Bk IND A-(SO) 2468.7 Affirmed Development Company Pvt Ltd loans Krishnapatnam Railway Co. Ltd LT senior project IND D 9330 Assigned Bk loan Nagai Power Pvt Ltd Senior project TL IND BB+ 1700 Migrated (Phase I) (suspended) from IND BB+ Sai Maithili Power Company Bk loans IND BBB- 630 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (outstanding INR516m) Sangam (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 4642.5 Upgraded (increased from INR3,848.8m) from IND A- Sangam (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 3400 Upgraded from IND A- Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 1421.4 Provisional Sansar Trust Sept 2015 II Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 95.9 Provisional facility ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)