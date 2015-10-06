Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel Agro Products And NFBL IND A4+ 1 Assigned Oils Ltd Sagar Industries & Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 160 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Tata Projects Ltd project-specific IND A1+ 6010 Affirmed Non-FB WC limits Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artson Engineering Ltd LT IND BBB- / 250 Affirmed IND A3 Coromandel Agro Products And LTL IND BB+ 49 Assigned Oils Ltd Coromandel Agro Products And FBL IND BB+ 200 Assigned Oils Ltd Gvrmp Dharwad Ramanagar Senior project Bk IND BBB+(SO) 1529.2 Suspended Tollway Pvt Ltd loans Gvrmp Whagdhari Ribbanpally Senior project Bk IND BBB- 2137.3 Suspended Tollway loans Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd FB facility IND A 2000 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-FB facility IND A 2000 Assigned Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Senior project Bk IND AA- 5057000 Affirmed Ltd loans Rohtak Panipat Tollway Senior Bk loans IND BBB- 9707.2 Suspended (including external commercial borrowings of USD38m). Sagar Industries & Long-TL IND BB- 17.5 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Sagar Industries & FB Fac IND BB- 150 Assigned Distilleries Pvt Ltd Tata Projects Ltd Short-TL IND AA-/ 300 Affirmed IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd bill discounting IND AA-/ 300 Affirmed Limit IND A1+ Transstroy Krishnagiri Senior project Bk IND D 3650 Downgraded from Tinidivanam Highways Pvt Ltd Loans IND BBB- Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT loan IND A- 117.2 Assigned Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 1400 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)