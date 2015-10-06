Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Coromandel Agro Products And NFBL IND A4+ 1 Assigned
Oils Ltd
Sagar Industries & Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 160 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Tata Projects Ltd project-specific IND A1+ 6010 Affirmed
Non-FB WC limits
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artson Engineering Ltd LT IND BBB- / 250 Affirmed
IND A3
Coromandel Agro Products And LTL IND BB+ 49 Assigned
Oils Ltd
Coromandel Agro Products And FBL IND BB+ 200 Assigned
Oils Ltd
Gvrmp Dharwad Ramanagar Senior project Bk IND BBB+(SO) 1529.2 Suspended
Tollway Pvt Ltd loans
Gvrmp Whagdhari Ribbanpally Senior project Bk IND BBB- 2137.3 Suspended
Tollway loans
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd FB facility IND A 2000 Assigned
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-FB facility IND A 2000 Assigned
Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Senior project Bk IND AA- 5057000 Affirmed
Ltd loans
Rohtak Panipat Tollway Senior Bk loans IND BBB- 9707.2 Suspended
(including external commercial borrowings of USD38m).
Sagar Industries & Long-TL IND BB- 17.5 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Sagar Industries & FB Fac IND BB- 150 Assigned
Distilleries Pvt Ltd
Tata Projects Ltd Short-TL IND AA-/ 300 Affirmed
IND A1+
Tata Projects Ltd bill discounting IND AA-/ 300 Affirmed
Limit IND A1+
Transstroy Krishnagiri Senior project Bk IND D 3650 Downgraded from
Tinidivanam Highways Pvt Ltd Loans IND BBB-
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT loan IND A- 117.2 Assigned
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 1400 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
