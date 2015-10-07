Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Gift Wraps Non-FB IND A4 15 Withdrawn Cimechel Electric Company Non-FB WC IND A4 200 Assigned Cimechel Electric Company Proposed non-FB WC Provisional I150 Assigned A4 Vama Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed Vama Industries Proposed non-FB Provisional I50 Assigned working A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Gift Wraps LT Issuer IND B+ 55 Withdrawn Balaji Powertronics FB working capita IND A 750 Affirmed Balaji Powertronics Non-FB WC IND A 150 Affirmed Cimechel Electric Company FB WC IND B+ 120 Assigned Cimechel Electric Company Proposed FB WC Provisional I60 Assigned B+ Himachal Power Products FB working capita IND A 250 Affirmed Himachal Power Products Non-FB WC IND A 110 Affirmed Microtek International FB working capita IND A 240 Affirmed Microtek International Non-FB WC IND A 243 Affirmed Rita International FB WC IND B 80 Assigned Shivalik Industries LT Issuer IND A 250 Affirmed Shivalik Industries Non-FB IND A 105 Affirmed Shree Renuka Sugars NCD IND BB- 500 Assigned Transstroy Tirupati Bk Loans IND D 4050 Downgraded from IND BB+ Universal Power LT Issuer IND A 160 Affirmed Universal Power Non-FB IND A 80 Affirmed Vama Industries FB WC limits IND B 40 Upgraded from IND BB- Vama Industries Proposed FB WC Provisional I35 Assigned BB Vil Rohtak Jind Highway's Senior project Bk IND BBB- 2700 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)