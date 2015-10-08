Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Samarth Diamond Non-FB Fac IND A3 30 Assigned Sri KPR Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 60 Assigned Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 8.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+(SO) 503.1 Migrated (suspended) from IND BBB+(SO) GVR Infra Projects Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ 4250 Migrated (suspended)/ from IND IND A2 BBB+/ IND A2 (suspended) GVR Infra Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB+ 14300 Migrated (suspended)/ from IND IND A2 BBB+/ IND A2 (suspended) Link Telecom Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 200 Provisional IND A3 M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 1600 Assigned M S Metals And Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND A- 150 Provisional Samarth Diamond FB Fac IND BBB-/ 90 Assigned IND A3 Samarth Diamond Proposed FB Fac IND BBB-/ 210 Provisional IND A3 Sri KPR Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 90 Assigned Sri KPR Industries Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 9.3 Assigned Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 101.2 Assigned Sri Mouli Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+/ 80 Assigned IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)