Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dsp Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 2500 Withdrawn S.G.S Motors Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 80 Affirmed Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 91 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits ST IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Uflex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3100 Assigned Uflex Ltd LOC limits for IND A2+ 600 Assigned capital goods LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Irb Kolhapur Integrated Road Senior project Bk IND A-(SO) 2378.4 Affirmed Development Company Pvt Ltd loans Mm Trust Sep 15 I PTC'S IND AA+(SO) 2234.4 Assigned S.G.S Motors Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 150 Assigned Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 250 Affirmed Saraf Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 380 Affirmed Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 70 Assigned Seven Hills Paper Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 70 Assigned IND A4+ Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 60 Assigned Sri Kpr Infra & Projects Ltd long-TL IND BBB- 43 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCD IND AA 21510 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCD IND AA 6200 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCD IND AA 12500 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd LT debt: LT IND AA 43490 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd FB CC limits: LT IND AA 15000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd FB limits: LT/ST IND AA/ 7250 Assigned IND A1+ Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits: LT/ST IND AA/ 81390 Assigned IND A1+ Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 4576 Assigned (increased from INR3,707m) Uflex Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 2900 Assigned IND A2+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.