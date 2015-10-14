Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elin Electronics Ltd Non-FB limit IND A2+ 104.7 Assigned Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 30 Upgraded (increased from INR 20m) from IND A4 Sterlite Power Grid Ventures CP IND A1 1000 Assigned Ltd Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 501.5 Assigned Udaipur Beverages Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elin Electronics Ltd TL IND A- 480.7 Assigned Elin Electronics Ltd FB limit IND A-/ 400 Assigned IND A2+ Kudgi Transmission Ltd Senior project Bk IND A- 10290 Affirmed loans Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 34.5 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 95 Assigned IND A3+ Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Bk loans IND BB+ 6810 Migrated Ltd (suspended) from IND BB+ Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 8.4 Upgraded (reduced from INR 30m) from IND B Samrat Gems Impex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 239.5 Upgraded IND A4+ from IND B (increased from INR179.5m) /Assigned Shree Shakambari Ferro TL IND D 540 Downgraded Alloys Pvt Ltd from IND BB- Sterlite Power Grid Ventures FB WC Fac IND A-/ 5000 Assigned Ltd IND A1 Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Non-FB WC Fac IND A-/ 4000 Assigned Ltd IND A1 Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 445 Assigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 127.5 Assigned IND A3+ Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL IND BBB 120.61 Assigned Udaipur Beverages Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 45 Assigned IND A3+ Umadutt Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 88.3 Downgraded from IND B Umadutt Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 54 Downgraded from IND B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)