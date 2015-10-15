Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Suspended Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Suspended Ltd Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned S.B. Enterprises Non-FB facility IND A4+ 40 Assigned Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 137.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 85 Suspended Ltd Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Suspended Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 30 Suspended Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 80 Suspended Ganga Plastic Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended Ltd Hotel Swosti Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 48.45 Assigned Hotel Swosti Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 7.5 Assigned Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt FB limit IND BB- 230 Suspended Ltd John Energy Ltd LT loan IND A- 941 Assigned John Energy Ltd External commercial IND A- 3460.6 Assigned borrowings John Energy Ltd WC limits IND A- / 1290.6 Assigned IND A2+ John Energy Ltd Non FB limits IND A- / 1776.1 Assigned IND A2+ John Energy Ltd PS IND BBB+ 750 Assigned K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd FB limit IND BB / 400 Assigned IND A4+ Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Suspended N.A.M. Expressway Ltd Senior project Bk IND D 10600 Affirmed loans S.B. Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB-/ 20 Assigned IND A4+ Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt FB limit IND BB- 100 Suspended Ltd Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limit IND BB- 367 Suspended Ltd Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 40 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)