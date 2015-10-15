Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 60 Suspended
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Suspended
Ltd
Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Suspended
Ltd
K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned
S.B. Enterprises Non-FB facility IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 137.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 85 Suspended
Ltd
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 250.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 170 Suspended
Agarwala'S Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- 30 Suspended
Cnn Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 80 Suspended
Ganga Plastic Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended
Ltd
Hotel Swosti Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 48.45 Assigned
Hotel Swosti Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 7.5 Assigned
Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt FB limit IND BB- 230 Suspended
Ltd
John Energy Ltd LT loan IND A- 941 Assigned
John Energy Ltd External commercial IND A- 3460.6 Assigned
borrowings
John Energy Ltd WC limits IND A- / 1290.6 Assigned
IND A2+
John Energy Ltd Non FB limits IND A- / 1776.1 Assigned
IND A2+
John Energy Ltd PS IND BBB+ 750 Assigned
K. L. Rathi Steels Ltd FB limit IND BB / 400 Assigned
IND A4+
Mahavir Ore & Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 75 Suspended
N.A.M. Expressway Ltd Senior project Bk IND D 10600 Affirmed
loans
S.B. Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB-/ 20 Assigned
IND A4+
Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt FB limit IND BB- 100 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limit IND BB- 367 Suspended
Ltd
Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 40 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
