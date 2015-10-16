Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn
Century Aluminium Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 565.6 Withdrawn
Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 200 Affirmed
Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 2500 Affirmed
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accil Corporation Ltd LTL IND BBB-(SO) 3000 Withdrawn
Accil Hospitality Ltd LTL IND BBB-(SO) 425 Withdrawn
Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 750 Withdrawn
IND A4+
Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd TL IND BBB- 5072.9 Withdrawn
Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 3150 Withdrawn
IND A3
Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2700 Withdrawn
IND A3
Century Aluminium TL IND BB 325.5 Withdrawn
Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Century Aluminium FB WC limits IND BB / 999 Withdrawn
Manufacturing Co. Ltd IND A4+
Escorts Ltd TL IND A- 2961.9 Assigned
Escorts Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 5060 Assigned
IND A2+
Escorts Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 6580 Assigned
IND A2+
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB+ 282.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR263.10m)
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB facility IND BB+ 70.5 Withdrawn
(BG)
(reduced from INR103.5m)
Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 26 Affirmed
(reduced from INR178.4m)
Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1000 Affirmed
IND A3
Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 3977 Affirmed
Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 3447 Assigned
Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 76 Withdrawn
Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1300 Affirmed
IND A3+
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 120 Assigned
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 100 Assigned
Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A-(SO) 495.2 Affirmed
facility
Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2665.2 Affirmed
Uttam Sucrotech Non-FB Fac IND BBB- / 1278.3 Withdrawn
International Pvt Ltd IND A3
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
