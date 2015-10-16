Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 450 Withdrawn Century Aluminium Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 565.6 Withdrawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 200 Affirmed Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 2500 Affirmed Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accil Corporation Ltd LTL IND BBB-(SO) 3000 Withdrawn Accil Hospitality Ltd LTL IND BBB-(SO) 425 Withdrawn Agr Steel Strips Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 750 Withdrawn IND A4+ Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd TL IND BBB- 5072.9 Withdrawn Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 3150 Withdrawn IND A3 Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2700 Withdrawn IND A3 Century Aluminium TL IND BB 325.5 Withdrawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd Century Aluminium FB WC limits IND BB / 999 Withdrawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd IND A4+ Escorts Ltd TL IND A- 2961.9 Assigned Escorts Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 5060 Assigned IND A2+ Escorts Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 6580 Assigned IND A2+ Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB+ 282.3 Affirmed (increased from INR263.10m) Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB facility IND BB+ 70.5 Withdrawn (BG) (reduced from INR103.5m) Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 26 Affirmed (reduced from INR178.4m) Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1000 Affirmed IND A3 Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 3977 Affirmed Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 3447 Assigned Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NCDs IND BBB 76 Withdrawn Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1300 Affirmed IND A3+ Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 120 Assigned Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 100 Assigned Sansar Trust August 2014 second loss credit IND A-(SO) 495.2 Affirmed facility Sansar Trust August 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2665.2 Affirmed Uttam Sucrotech Non-FB Fac IND BBB- / 1278.3 Withdrawn International Pvt Ltd IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)