Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac IND A3 50.3 Assigned Ltd Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 8.5 Provisional Ltd facility Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 31.5 Affirmed Ltd Wockhardt Ltd CP (CP)/ST debt IND A1+ 500 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indosolar Ltd Long-TL IND D 2750 Withdrawn (suspended) IVR Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND D 450 Downgraded from IND B+ IVRCL Ltd consortium FB limits IND D 16800 Downgraded from IND B+ IVRCL Ltd Long-TL IND D 19460 Downgraded from from IND B+ IVRCL Ltd NCDs IND D 2000 Downgraded from from IND B+ IVRCL Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND D 48500 Downgraded from IND B+/ IND A4 Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 315 Assigned Ltd Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt FB Fac IND BBB-/ 182.5 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt FB Fac IND BBB-/ 80 Provisional Ltd IND A3 Nawa Engineers And FB WC limits IND D 250 Migrated from Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D Nawa Engineers And Stand-by line of IND D 30 Migrated from Consultants Pvt Ltd credit (suspended) IND D Nawa Engineers And TL limits IND D 73.8 Migrated from Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D Nawa Engineers And Non-FB WC limits IND D 160 Migrated from Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D PES Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2 Provisional (reduced from INR6.5m) PES Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 351.5 Affirmed/ IND A1 Upgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR318m) PES Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/ 4221.5 Affirmed/ IND A1 Upgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR4,017m) PES Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 16.5 Provisional IND A1 PES Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/ 55 Provisional IND A1 Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed FB Fac IND BB+ 200 Provisional Ltd Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 75 Provisional Ltd Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt FB Fac IND BB+ 150 Assigned Ltd Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt Long-TL IND BB 51 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR70.1m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.