Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac IND A3 50.3 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed non-FB IND A4+ 8.5 Provisional
Ltd facility
Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt Non-FB limit IND A4+ 31.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Wockhardt Ltd CP (CP)/ST debt IND A1+ 500 Assigned
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indosolar Ltd Long-TL IND D 2750 Withdrawn
(suspended)
IVR Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL IND D 450 Downgraded
from IND B+
IVRCL Ltd consortium FB limits IND D 16800 Downgraded
from IND B+
IVRCL Ltd Long-TL IND D 19460 Downgraded from
from IND B+
IVRCL Ltd NCDs IND D 2000 Downgraded from
from IND B+
IVRCL Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND D 48500 Downgraded
from IND
B+/ IND A4
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BBB- 315 Assigned
Ltd
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt FB Fac IND BBB-/ 182.5 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt FB Fac IND BBB-/ 80 Provisional
Ltd IND A3
Nawa Engineers And FB WC limits IND D 250 Migrated from
Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D
Nawa Engineers And Stand-by line of IND D 30 Migrated from
Consultants Pvt Ltd credit (suspended) IND D
Nawa Engineers And TL limits IND D 73.8 Migrated from
Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D
Nawa Engineers And Non-FB WC limits IND D 160 Migrated from
Consultants Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D
PES Engineers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2 Provisional
(reduced from INR6.5m)
PES Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 351.5 Affirmed/
IND A1 Upgraded
from IND A2+
(increased from INR318m)
PES Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/ 4221.5 Affirmed/
IND A1 Upgraded
from IND A2+
(increased from INR4,017m)
PES Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 16.5 Provisional
IND A1
PES Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/ 55 Provisional
IND A1
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed FB Fac IND BB+ 200 Provisional
Ltd
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Proposed long-TL IND BB+ 75 Provisional
Ltd
Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt FB Fac IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Power Generation (I) Pvt Long-TL IND BB 51 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR70.1m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
