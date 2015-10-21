Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Infraprojects Ltd NFBL IND A2+ 2250 Upgraded (increased from INR1,910m) from IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits Provisional 1660 Upgraded IND A2+ from Provisional IND A2 (reduced from INR2,010m) Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 7500 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL IND A- 651.8 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR677.3m) Capacite Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND A-/ 360 Upgraded IND A2+ from IND BBB+/IND A2 (increased from INR320m) Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Sales invoice IND A-/ 150 Upgraded discounting IND A2+ from IND BBB+/ IND A2 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd TL Provisional 150 Upgraded IND A- from Provisional IND BBB+ (increased from INR100m) Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Proposed FB CC Provisional 180 Upgraded from limits IND A-/ Provisional Provisional IND BBB+/ IND A2+ Provisional (reduced from INR230m) IND A Capacite Infraprojects Ltd Invoice financing Provisional 100 Assigned IND A-/ Provisional IND A2+ Creamy Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 190.9 Assigned Creamy Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 89.1 Provisional Creamy Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 1100 Assigned IND A2 Creamy Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 70 Provisional IND A2 Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 150 Assigned IND A3+ Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB/ 1050 Provisional IND A3+ SMC Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 78.6 Assigned SMC Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 21.4 Provisional SMC Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 800 Assigned IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)