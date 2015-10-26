Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hbl Power Systems Ltd non-FB limits IND A2 7000 Downgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR5,000m) Hbl Power Systems Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1000 Withdrawn Time Technoplast Ltd Standby LOC IND A1+(SO) 985.95 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Feeds LT/ST IND B+ / 150 Suspended IND A4 Bhartiya International Ltd LT Bk loans IND A- 303.5 Suspended Bhartiya International Ltd FB WC lines IND A- / 1148.5 Suspended IND A2+ Bhartiya International Ltd Non-FB WC lines IND A- / 693.5 Suspended IND A2+ Bhartiya International Ltd Stand-by letters of IND A- / 615.4 Suspended credit issued in IND A2+ favour of subsidiaries Celestial Biolabs Ltd FB WC limit IND D 40 Withdrawn Celestial Biolabs Ltd TL IND D 150 Withdrawn Celestial Biolabs Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 10 Withdrawn Delhi Transco Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond programme IND A+ 2000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond programme IND A+ 5000 Affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Non-FB WC Bk IND A+ / 1000 Affirmed Facility IND A1 Delhi Transco Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 1000 Affirmed IND A1 Hbl Power Systems Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1037.5 Downgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR1,513.2m) Hbl Power Systems Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 3650 Downgraded from IND A2 IND A- / IND A+ (increased from INR3,300m) Indus Fila Ltd FB WC limit IND D 1332.2 Withdrawn Indus Fila Ltd TL IND D 681.2 Withdrawn Indus Fila Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 110 Withdrawn Malvi Software Solutions Pvt FB WC limit IND D 70 Withdrawn Ltd Malvi Software Solutions Pvt non-FB WC limits IND D 1.8 Withdrawn Ltd North Eastern Knowledge Bk loan IND B 239.59 Withdrawn Foundation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)