Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2 470 Upgraded from IND A3+ (increased from INR350m) Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Non-FB working Fac IND A2+(SO) 690 Upgraded from Ltd IND A3(SO) (increased from INR30m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chennai Water Desalination senior project Bk IND D 3780 Affirmed Ltd loans Chennai Water Desalination performance IND D 50 Affirmed Ltd security (executed in the form of a bank guarantee) Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- / 837.5 Affirmed IND A1+ (increased from INR560.00m) Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 1050 Affirmed IND A1+ (increased from INR927.50m) Manipal Business Solutions TL Fac IND BBB+ 44.8 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BBB(SO) (reduced from INR60.25m) Manipal Business Solutions FB working Fac IND BBB+(SO)/20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A2(SO) IND BBB(SO)/ IND A3+(SO) Manipal Technologies Ltd TL Fac IND BBB+ 1106.08 Upgraded from IND BBB (reduced from INR1,970.8m) Manipal Technologies Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 1300 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB /IND A3+ (increased from INR1,250m) Mct Cards & Technology Pvt TL Fac IND BBB+(SO) 335.6 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB(SO) (increased from INR209.6m) Mct Cards & Technology Pvt FB working Fac IND BBB+(SO)/50 Upgraded from Ltd IND A2(SO) IND BBB(SO) / IND A3(SO) (reduced from INR200m) Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd LT senior project IND BBB 4000 Affirmed Bk loan Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd LT senior project IND BBB 4000 Affirmed Bk loan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)