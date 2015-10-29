Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rswm Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Chicken LT IND B/ 55 Withdrawn
IND A4
Arcas Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND A(SO) 672.4 Assigned
Arcas Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 39.6 Assigned
Arch Infra Properties Pvt Ltd LT IND BB- 250 Assigned
Bhagirathi Oil Industry LT IND B+ 52.5 Withdrawn
India Standard Loan Trust - Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1123.2 Assigned
Xix
India Standard Loan Trust - liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 11.24 Assigned
Xix
India Standard Loan Trust - second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 38.8 Assigned
Xix facility
Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 9326.7 Assigned
Rswm Ltd FB WC limit IND A+ 8200 Assigned
Rswm Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A+/ 1485 Assigned
IND A1+
S.M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC) IND BB 20 Upgraded from
IND BB-
S.M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (E-DFS) IND BB 50 Upgraded from
IND BB-
S.M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC IND BB 27.5 Assigned
limits
Sunlite Industries Long-TL IND B+ 14.8 Assigned
Sunlite Industries FB Fac IND B+/ 40 Assigned
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
