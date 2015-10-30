Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gujarat Borosil Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Upgraded
from IND A4+
(increased from INR40m)
Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
(suspended)
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10.1 Assigned
Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 340 Withdrawn
(suspended)
VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 3 Assigned
VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND A4 7 Provisional
limit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 35 Assigned
Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B-/ 20 Assigned
IND A4
Gujarat Borosil ECB IND BBB- 264.1 Upgraded
from IND BB
*INR264.1m of ECB is equivalent to USD3.98m (outstanding on 31 August 2015) based on the
conversion rate of INR66.36/USD on 31 August 2015.
Gujarat Borosil FB CC limits IND BBB- 30 Upgraded
from IND BB
India Infrastructure Finance Domestic LT bond IND AAA 141000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd issuances
India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd redeemable
non-convertible taxable
rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08)
India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd redeemable
non-convertible taxable
rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09)
India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 100000 Withdrawn
Co. Ltd redeemable
non-convertible tax-free
rupee bonds (Series I 2008-09)
J.M. International FB Bk Fac IND B+/ 200 Assigned
IND A4
J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 60 Assigned
Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 195 Withdrawn
(suspended)
L & D Construction Company TL IND B 18 Assigned
L & D Construction Company FB limit IND B/ 73.4 Assigned
IND A4
Lizer Cylinders Ltd LT debt IND D 126.5 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Lizer Cylinders Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Lizer Cylinders Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 260 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Mahavir Roller Flour Mills FB limits IND B+/ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 60 Assigned
Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 180 Assigned
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BB+ 46 Assigned
Ltd
PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB+/ 50 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Redan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk IND B+ 300 Withdrawn
loan (suspended)
Rock And Storm Distillaries FB Bk Fac IND BB-/ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A4+
Sew Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Senior project Bk IND BB+ 2925 Migrated
Ltd loans (suspended) from
IND BB+
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 8.71 Assigned
Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 35 Assigned
Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 65 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 57.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Withdrawn
(suspended) /
IND A4+ (suspended)
VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 50 Assigned
IND A4
VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B+/ 10 Provisional
IND A4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)