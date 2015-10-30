Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Borosil Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Upgraded from IND A4+ (increased from INR40m) Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn (suspended) PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10.1 Assigned Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 340 Withdrawn (suspended) VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 3 Assigned VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB IND A4 7 Provisional limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 35 Assigned Daron Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B-/ 20 Assigned IND A4 Gujarat Borosil ECB IND BBB- 264.1 Upgraded from IND BB *INR264.1m of ECB is equivalent to USD3.98m (outstanding on 31 August 2015) based on the conversion rate of INR66.36/USD on 31 August 2015. Gujarat Borosil FB CC limits IND BBB- 30 Upgraded from IND BB India Infrastructure Finance Domestic LT bond IND AAA 141000 Affirmed Co. Ltd issuances India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed Co. Ltd redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08) India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed Co. Ltd redeemable non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09) India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 100000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd redeemable non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds (Series I 2008-09) J.M. International FB Bk Fac IND B+/ 200 Assigned IND A4 J.P. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 195 Withdrawn (suspended) L & D Construction Company TL IND B 18 Assigned L & D Construction Company FB limit IND B/ 73.4 Assigned IND A4 Lizer Cylinders Ltd LT debt IND D 126.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Lizer Cylinders Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Lizer Cylinders Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 260 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Mahavir Roller Flour Mills FB limits IND B+/ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 60 Assigned Ms Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 180 Assigned PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt TL IND BB+ 46 Assigned Ltd PP Pandey Infrastructure Pvt FB limits IND BB+/ 50 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Redan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk IND B+ 300 Withdrawn loan (suspended) Rock And Storm Distillaries FB Bk Fac IND BB-/ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Sew Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Senior project Bk IND BB+ 2925 Migrated Ltd loans (suspended) from IND BB+ Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 8.71 Assigned Sujay Irrigations Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 35 Assigned Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 155 Withdrawn (suspended) Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 65 Withdrawn (suspended) Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 57.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 50 Assigned IND A4 VSM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND B+/ 10 Provisional IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)