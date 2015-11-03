Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Epoch Electronica Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 65 Withdrawn (suspended) HEG Ltd CP IND A1+ 800 Assigned Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND A4+ 95 Withdrawn (suspended) Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 327.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Survival Technologies Pvt. BG IND A3+ 100 Upgraded Ltd from IND A4+ Survival Technologies Pvt. LOC IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Ltd Survival Technologies Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn Ltd Vijai Construction (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 220 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned Borah Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Withdrawn (suspended) Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A2 PTC IND A(SO) 28.5 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A3 PTC IND A(SO) 7.1 Upgraded from IND BB+ (SO) Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 23.9 Upgraded from IND A(SO) Epoch Electronica Ltd LT loans IND B 0.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Epoch Electronica Ltd FB limits IND B 50 Withdrawn (suspended) HDFC DA July 2011 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 3889.9 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - I SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 487.8 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - II Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 291.3 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - II SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 35.6 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 859.6 Affirmed HDFC DA July 2011 - III SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 73.4 Affirmed Ideal Energy Projects Ltd Senior project TL IND C 11070 Migrated (suspended) from IND C Mathura Fibres & Cotton FB WC limit IND BB-/ 200 Assigned Industries IND A4+ Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB 220 Withdrawn (suspended) Survival Technologies Pvt. FB limits IND BB+ 20 Withdrawn Ltd Survival Technologies Pvt. TL IND BBB 73.5 Upgraded Ltd from IND BB+ Survival Technologies Pvt. CC IND BBB 60 Upgraded Ltd from IND BB+ Survival Technologies Pvt. Packing credit IND BBB 70 Upgraded Ltd limit/pre-shipment from IND BB+ credit in foreign currency Survival Technologies Pvt. TL IND BBB 250 Provisional Ltd Vijai Construction (I) Pvt FB limits IND BB+/ 50 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)