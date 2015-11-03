Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 2, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Epoch Electronica Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 65 Withdrawn
(suspended)
HEG Ltd CP IND A1+ 800 Assigned
Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND A4+ 95 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 327.5 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Survival Technologies Pvt. BG IND A3+ 100 Upgraded
Ltd from IND A4+
Survival Technologies Pvt. LOC IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Ltd
Survival Technologies Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vijai Construction (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 220 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anant Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Assigned
Borah Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A2 PTC IND A(SO) 28.5 Upgraded
from
IND BBB(SO)
Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A3 PTC IND A(SO) 7.1 Upgraded
from IND
BB+ (SO)
Eiar IFMR Capital 2014 Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 23.9 Upgraded
from
IND A(SO)
Epoch Electronica Ltd LT loans IND B 0.2 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Epoch Electronica Ltd FB limits IND B 50 Withdrawn
(suspended)
HDFC DA July 2011 - I Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 3889.9 Affirmed
HDFC DA July 2011 - I SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 487.8 Affirmed
HDFC DA July 2011 - II Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 291.3 Affirmed
HDFC DA July 2011 - II SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 35.6 Affirmed
HDFC DA July 2011 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 859.6 Affirmed
HDFC DA July 2011 - III SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 73.4 Affirmed
Ideal Energy Projects Ltd Senior project TL IND C 11070 Migrated
(suspended) from IND C
Mathura Fibres & Cotton FB WC limit IND BB-/ 200 Assigned
Industries IND A4+
Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB 220 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Survival Technologies Pvt. FB limits IND BB+ 20 Withdrawn
Ltd
Survival Technologies Pvt. TL IND BBB 73.5 Upgraded
Ltd from IND BB+
Survival Technologies Pvt. CC IND BBB 60 Upgraded
Ltd from IND BB+
Survival Technologies Pvt. Packing credit IND BBB 70 Upgraded
Ltd limit/pre-shipment from IND BB+
credit in foreign currency
Survival Technologies Pvt. TL IND BBB 250 Provisional
Ltd
Vijai Construction (I) Pvt FB limits IND BB+/ 50 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
