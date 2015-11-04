Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd non-FB IND A4 9 Withdrawn Gupta & Sons Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 10 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels Non-FB IND A3 8 Assigned Martin Burn Constructions Ltd non-FB IND A4 30 Withdrawn Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd'S non-FB IND A4+ 110 Withdrawn Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex WC limits IND A4+ 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Srs Ltd Non-FB IND A2+ 4750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gbm Manufacturing Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 35.2 Withdrawn Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Long-TL IND BB+ 306.8 Assigned Ltd Great Eastern Appliances Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 400 Assigned Ltd Gupta & Sons FB WC limits IND BB 70 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels TL IND BBB- 63.6 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels FB Fac IND BBB- 130 Assigned Komarla Hatcheries Long-TL IND BB 49 Withdrawn Komarla Hatcheries FB WC IND BB 40 Withdrawn Martin Burn Constructions Ltd FB limit IND B 110 Withdrawn Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd S Long-TL IND BB 409 Withdrawn Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd S FB limits IND BB- 400 Withdrawn People Combine Avenues Bk Loans IND A- 1119.1 Affirmed People Combine Avenues Non-FB WC Fac IND A- 60 Affirmed People Combine Avenues Bank Bk Loans IND A 119.1 Affirmed People Combine Avenues Bank WC limits IND A 850 Affirmed People Combine Bengaluru Bk Loans IND A- 549.5 Affirmed Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd People Combine Bengaluru FB WC IND A- 25 Assigned Knowledge Institutions Pvt Ltd People Combine Educational FB WC IND A- 110 Assigned Initiatives Ltd People Combine Educational NCD IND A- 430 Withdrawn Initiatives Ltd Pibco India Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND D 9 Withdrawn Pibco India Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Withdrawn Pibco India Pvt. Ltd non-FB IND D 17 Withdrawn Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex LT Loans IND BB- 713.2 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex WC limits IND BB- 176 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sol Ifmr Capital Series A1 PTC IND A- 486.7 Assigned Sol Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTC's IND BB- 10.5 Assigned Srs Ltd TL IND A- 100 Assigned Srs Ltd Working capita IND A- 3500 Assigned Srs Ltd Term deposit IND tA 400 Assigned Srs Ltd Term deposit IND tA 1850 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)