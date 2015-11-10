Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Garg Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 3000 Assigned Garg Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 3000 Assigned ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 27115 Affirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 7598 Affirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 6450 Affirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 1050 Affirmed IND A2+ ITD Cementation India Ltd TL Provisional 402 Affirmed IND A2+ ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 7885 Affirmed IND A2+ ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture'S NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 2000 Downgraded from IND A1(SO) ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture'S Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 1850 Downgraded from IND A1(SO) S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 120 Assigned S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 559.71 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Alloys And Power CC IND WD 1160 Withdrawn Ltd'S Adhunik Alloys And Power TL IND WD 2150.8 Withdrawn Ltd'S Adhunik Alloys And Power NFB WC Limit IND WD 970 Withdrawn Ltd'S Garg Acrylics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Downgraded from IND BBB- Garg Acrylics Ltd TL IND BBB 3831 Downgraded from IND BBB- Garg Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 155 Downgraded from IND BBB- Garg Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 3000 Downgraded from IND BBB- Itd Cementation India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- 27115 Affirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 7598 Affirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd TL IND A- 699.8 Affirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 6450 Affirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 1050 Affirmed IND A- Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 300.2 Affirmed IND A- Itd Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 402 Affirmed IND A- Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 7885 Affirmed IND A- Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S TL IND A-(SO) 796 Affirmed Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S Fund Based WC Limit IND A-(SO) 1850 Affirmed Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S NFB WC Limit IND A-(SO) 2000 Affirmed Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S TL Provisional 1100 Affirmed IND A-(SO) Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Assigned Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 25 Assigned Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 28.5 Assigned K. Palaniappa Memorial (Kpm) Bk loans IND BBB- 150 Downgraded from IND Educational Trust'S BB+ Mortex Coke Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Withdrawn Mortex Coke Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 53.3 Withdrawn Ncc Power Projects Ltd TL IND BBB 52850 Affirmed Rathinam Arumugam Research Bk Loan IND BB 163 Affirmed And Educational Rathinam Arumugam Research Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Affirmed And Educational S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Assigned S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 20.29 Assigned S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 120 Assigned Sanjose Supreme Tollways Bk Loan IND D 7900 Downgraded from Development Pvt Ltd'S IND BB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)