Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Garg Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 3000 Assigned
Garg Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 3000 Assigned
ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 27115 Affirmed
ITD Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 7598 Affirmed
ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 6450 Affirmed
ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 1050 Affirmed
IND A2+
ITD Cementation India Ltd TL Provisional 402 Affirmed
IND A2+
ITD Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 7885 Affirmed
IND A2+
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture'S NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 2000 Downgraded from
IND
A1(SO)
ITD-ITD Cem Joint Venture'S Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+(SO) 1850 Downgraded from
IND
A1(SO)
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 120 Assigned
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 559.71 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Alloys And Power CC IND WD 1160 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Adhunik Alloys And Power TL IND WD 2150.8 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Adhunik Alloys And Power NFB WC Limit IND WD 970 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Garg Acrylics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Downgraded from
IND
BBB-
Garg Acrylics Ltd TL IND BBB 3831 Downgraded from
IND
BBB-
Garg Acrylics Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 155 Downgraded from
IND
BBB-
Garg Acrylics Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 3000 Downgraded from
IND
BBB-
Itd Cementation India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- 27115 Affirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 7598 Affirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd TL IND A- 699.8 Affirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 6450 Affirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 1050 Affirmed
IND A-
Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 300.2 Affirmed
IND A-
Itd Cementation India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 402 Affirmed
IND A-
Itd Cementation India Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 7885 Affirmed
IND A-
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S TL IND A-(SO) 796 Affirmed
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S Fund Based WC Limit IND A-(SO) 1850 Affirmed
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S NFB WC Limit IND A-(SO) 2000 Affirmed
Itd-Itd Cem Joint Venture'S TL Provisional 1100 Affirmed
IND A-(SO)
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Assigned
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 25 Assigned
Jamujara Lubricants Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 28.5 Assigned
K. Palaniappa Memorial (Kpm) Bk loans IND BBB- 150 Downgraded from
IND
Educational Trust'S BB+
Mortex Coke Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB - Withdrawn
Mortex Coke Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 53.3 Withdrawn
Ncc Power Projects Ltd TL IND BBB 52850 Affirmed
Rathinam Arumugam Research Bk Loan IND BB 163 Affirmed
And Educational
Rathinam Arumugam Research Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Affirmed
And Educational
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Assigned
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 20.29 Assigned
S.T. Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 120 Assigned
Sanjose Supreme Tollways Bk Loan IND D 7900 Downgraded from
Development Pvt Ltd'S IND BB+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
