Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BC Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 220 Assigned BC Power Controls Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 10 Assigned Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 240 Assigned The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 180 Affirmed The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 220 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- 60 Withdrawn (suspended) Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Withdrawn (suspended) Auto Carriage Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) BC Power Controls Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned BC Power Controls Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 220 Assigned Chaudhary Lekhraj TL IND BB- 398.31 Migrated Educational And Charitable (suspended) from Trust IND BB- Chaudhary Lekhraj FB WC facility IND BB- 50 Migrated Educational And Charitable (suspended) from Trust IND BB- Chaudhary Lekhraj BG IND BB- 45 Migrated Educational And Charitable (suspended) from Trust IND BB- Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Subordinated LT Bk IND BBB 3720 Affirmed loans Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd Senior LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 29760 Affirmed Frostees Export (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Frostees Export (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 140 Withdrawn (suspended) Ganpati Education Trust TL IND BB 48.48 Migrated (suspended) from IND BB ISMT Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed ISMT Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND D 9600 Affirmed ISMT Ltd CC IND D 4000 Affirmed ISMT Ltd CC IND D 4000 Affirmed ISMT Ltd Debentures IND D 3000 Affirmed ISMT Ltd Debentures IND D 12.7 Affirmed Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Ltd Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 32.5 Assigned Ltd Jaiswal Steel Industries Pvt TL IND B 27 Assigned Ltd National Seed Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 500 Withdrawn Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd TL IND B- 15 Assigned Navkar Iron & Steels Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 45 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND D 1363.38 Withdrawn Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2500 Withdrawn Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2500 Withdrawn Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 55 Withdrawn Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 240 Assigned Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 145 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Phosphate Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B 180 Affirmed The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 180 Affirmed The Phosphate Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 29 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)