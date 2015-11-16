Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HIM Teknoforge Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 350 Assigned
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 760 Assigned
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 925 Assigned
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A2 175 Affirmed
Ltd
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 2500 Affirmed
Ltd
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 65 Affirmed
Ltd
Sagar Metallics Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second loss credit IND A+(SO) 145.9 Affirmed
facility
Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1046.4 Affirmed
Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 949.2 Affirmed
Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 second loss credit IND AAA(SO) 143.4 Affirmed
facility
HIM Teknoforge Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 630 Assigned
IIERT September, 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1155.9 Affirmed
Indian Cables & Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 335 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Indian Cables & Electricals NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 760 Downgraded from
IND BBB+
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 925 Downgraded from
IND BBB+
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 175 Affirmed
Ltd
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB 65 Affirmed
Ltd
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45.46 Affirmed
Ltd
Sagar Metallics Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 110 Assigned
Sagar Metallics TL IND BB- 31.58 Assigned
Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
