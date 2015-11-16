Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HIM Teknoforge Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 350 Assigned Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 760 Assigned Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 925 Assigned Perfect Alloy Components Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A2 175 Affirmed Ltd Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 2500 Affirmed Ltd Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 65 Affirmed Ltd Sagar Metallics Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 110 Assigned Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Second loss credit IND A+(SO) 145.9 Affirmed facility Hdfc Da Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1046.4 Affirmed Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 949.2 Affirmed Hdfc Da Non-Psl Nov09 second loss credit IND AAA(SO) 143.4 Affirmed facility HIM Teknoforge Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 630 Assigned IIERT September, 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 1155.9 Affirmed Indian Cables & Electricals Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 335 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian Cables & Electricals NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 760 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 925 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 175 Affirmed Ltd Perfect Alloy Components Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB 65 Affirmed Ltd Perfect Alloy Components Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45.46 Affirmed Ltd Sagar Metallics Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 110 Assigned Sagar Metallics TL IND BB- 31.58 Assigned Sanatan Merchants Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 70 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)