Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 420 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cosmo Films Ltd. CP IND A1 100 Upgraded Cosmo Films Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 2750 Upgraded Cosmo Films Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A1 1790 Upgraded Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1610 Upgraded Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 38 Assigned Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 300 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agarwalla Teak International LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pvt Ltd Cosmo Films Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Cosmo Films Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A 2750 Upgraded Cosmo Films Ltd. Bk Loan IND A 3326.3 Upgraded from IND A- Cosmo Films Ltd. TL IND A 2550 Provisional Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1610 Upgraded from IND BBB Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 412.5 Upgraded Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 41.1 Assigned Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 38 Assigned Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 300 Provisional Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)