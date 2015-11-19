Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 420 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Cosmo Films Ltd. CP IND A1 100 Upgraded
Cosmo Films Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 2750 Upgraded
Cosmo Films Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND A1 1790 Upgraded
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1610 Upgraded
Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 38 Assigned
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 300 Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Agarwalla Teak International LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Cosmo Films Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Cosmo Films Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A 2750 Upgraded
Cosmo Films Ltd. Bk Loan IND A 3326.3 Upgraded from
IND A-
Cosmo Films Ltd. TL IND A 2550 Provisional
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from
IND
BBB
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 1610 Upgraded from
IND
BBB
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 412.5 Upgraded
Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 41.1 Assigned
Nirjharaa Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 38 Assigned
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Siva Vaishnavi Marine Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 300 Provisional
Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
