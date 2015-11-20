Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 190 Upgraded E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 95 Upgraded Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 10 Assigned Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 290 Assigned Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd LOC IND A2+ 100 Provisional Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd BG IND A2+ 100 Provisional Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4 25 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altius Management Advisors LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Pvt Ltd Altius Management Advisors TL IND BBB- 546.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd reduced from INR574.3m E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Upgraded from IND BBB- E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 137.7 Upgraded from IND BBB- E C Blades & Tools Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 100 Provisional India Standard Loan Trust - ABS IND AA(SO) 889.7 Provisional XX (An ABS Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - ABS IND AAA(SO) 8.9 Provisional XX (An ABS Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust - ABS IND BBB(SO) 46.3 Provisional XX (An ABS Transaction) Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 10 Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.42 Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 10 Assigned Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 20 Assigned Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt TL IND B 84.1 Assigned Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)