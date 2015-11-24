Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Garg Acrylics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 350 Assigned
Garg Acrylics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 3000 Assigned
Garg Acrylics NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 155 Assigned
Pearl International Tours Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 87 Assigned
And Travels Ltd
Pearl International Tours Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 13 Provisional
And Travels Ltd
Pearl International Tours NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 60 Provisional
And Travels Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Garg Acrylics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Garg Acrylics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 350 Assigned
Garg Acrylics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 3000 Assigned
Garg Acrylics NFB WC Limit IND BBB 155 Assigned
Garg Acrylics TL IND BBB 3831 Assigned
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ltd.
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 68.2 Assigned
Ltd.
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Provisional
Ltd.
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. TL IND B+ 25 Provisional
Ltd.
Lichchhwi Food India Pvt. TL IND B+ 41.8 Assigned
Ltd.
Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 290.8 Assigned
Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2458.6 Provisional
Pearl International Tours LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
And Travels Ltd
Pearl International Tours Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BB 87 Assigned
And Travels Ltd
Pearl International Tours Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BB 13 Provisional
And Travels Ltd
Soni Ginning Factory LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Soni Ginning Factory Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)