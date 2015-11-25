Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 250 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 2250 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 9750 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Commercial Auto Products NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Provisional Genus Power Infrastructures CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed Ltd Genus Power Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 2280 Affirmed Ltd Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A1 6530 Affirmed Ltd Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 13.91 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A3 47.5 Assigned Star Builders And Developers NFB WC Limit IND A3 380 Assigned Star Builders And Developers NFB WC Limit IND A3 450 Provisional Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 21360 Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 2000 Provisional / Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Other IND A2 2000 Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd ST Debt IND A2 1000 Rating Watch Negative Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 8000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Axis Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 4000 Assigned Axis Finance Ltd Bond IND AAA 3000 Assigned Commercial Auto Products LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Pvt. Ltd. Commercial Auto Products Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 65 Upgraded from IND B+ Pvt. Ltd. Commercial Auto Products TL IND WD 14.6 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd. Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 330 Provisional East North Interconnection NCD IND AAA(SO) 9250 Provisional Co. Ltd Fullerton India Credit Co. Debenture IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Genus Power Infrastructures LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Ltd Genus Power Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A 2280 Affirmed Ltd Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A 6530 Affirmed Ltd H.J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned H.J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37.22 Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 37.88 Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 10 Assigned Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.42 Assigned Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 3.54 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 13.91 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd TL IND BBB- 128.72 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 47.5 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd TL IND BBB- 412.5 Assigned Star Builders And Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Star Builders And Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Provisional Star Builders And Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Assigned Uttam Galva Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 4000 Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND BBB+ 28400 Rating Watch Negative Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NCD IND WD 1000 Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND WD 1500 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.