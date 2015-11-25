Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Finance Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 250 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 2250 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd Bk Loan IND A1+ 9750 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Commercial Auto Products NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 21 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd.
Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Provisional
Genus Power Infrastructures CP IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 2280 Affirmed
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A1 6530 Affirmed
Ltd
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 13.91 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A3 47.5 Assigned
Star Builders And Developers NFB WC Limit IND A3 380 Assigned
Star Builders And Developers NFB WC Limit IND A3 450 Provisional
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 21360 Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 2000 Provisional /
Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Other IND A2 2000 Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd ST Debt IND A2 1000 Rating Watch
Negative
Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd CP IND A1+ Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 8000 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd NCD IND AAA 4000 Assigned
Axis Finance Ltd Bond IND AAA 3000 Assigned
Commercial Auto Products LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from
IND B+
Pvt. Ltd.
Commercial Auto Products Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 65 Upgraded from
IND B+
Pvt. Ltd.
Commercial Auto Products TL IND WD 14.6 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd.
Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 330 Provisional
East North Interconnection NCD IND AAA(SO) 9250 Provisional
Co. Ltd
Fullerton India Credit Co. Debenture IND AA+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures Fund Based WC Limit IND A 2280 Affirmed
Ltd
Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC Limit IND A 6530 Affirmed
Ltd
H.J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
H.J. Industries (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND D 37.22 Assigned
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 37.88 Assigned
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 10 Assigned
Prashant Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.42 Assigned
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned
Rajeshwara Forgings Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 3.54 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 13.91 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd TL IND BBB- 128.72 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 140 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 47.5 Assigned
Regency Hospital Ltd TL IND BBB- 412.5 Assigned
Star Builders And Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Star Builders And Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Provisional
Star Builders And Developers Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 80 Assigned
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 4000 Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND BBB+ 28400 Rating Watch
Negative
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd NCD IND WD 1000
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd TL IND WD 1500
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
