Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhirama Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 250 Assigned
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Suspended
(suspended)
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 500 Provisional
(suspended)
Gp Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile Bk Loan IND A2 130 Suspended
Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended)
Gp Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile NFB WC Limit IND A2 2000 Suspended
Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended)
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 350 Assigned
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 800 Assigned
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 3870 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 5250 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1360 Provisional
Inrhythm Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 240 Affirmed
M/S Royal Agro Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Industries
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned
Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned
Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 240 Suspended
Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended)
Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100 Suspended
Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended)
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Provisional
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhirama Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Abhirama Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Abhirama Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 26.5 Assigned
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
(suspended)
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Suspended
(suspended)
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Provisional
(suspended)
Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll NCD IND AAA(SO) 6000 Provisional
Roads Ltd
GP Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended)
GP Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile Bk Loan IND BBB 130 Suspended
Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended)
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 350 Assigned
Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 800 Assigned
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- 153.1 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3870 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 5250 Affirmed
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 1360 Provisional
Inrhythm Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND B-
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from
IND BBB
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 600 Downgraded from
IND BBB
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 600 Downgraded from
IND BBB
Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 2986.6 Downgraded from
IND BBB
Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway Bk Loan IND BBB+ 9889 Upgraded from
IND BBB
Kasargod Power Corporation WC loan fav IND D 65 Affirmed
Ltd
M/S Kaybee Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
M/S Kaybee Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 54 Assigned
M/S Royal Agro Foods LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Industries
M/S Royal Agro Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned
Industries
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 103 Assigned
Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Assigned
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Ltd (suspended)
Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Suspended
Ltd (suspended)
Phil Minerals Benefication & LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended)
Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 240 Suspended
Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended)
Platinum Trust - February Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 680.9 Affirmed
2014
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 ABS Transaction IND A(SO) 171.7 Affirmed
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 ABS Transaction IND AA(SO) 1027.8 Affirmed
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Provisional
Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
