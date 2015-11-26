Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhirama Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 250 Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 5 Suspended (suspended) Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 500 Provisional (suspended) Gp Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile Bk Loan IND A2 130 Suspended Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended) Gp Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile NFB WC Limit IND A2 2000 Suspended Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended) Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 350 Assigned Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 800 Assigned HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 3870 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 5250 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 1360 Provisional Inrhythm Energy Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 240 Affirmed M/S Royal Agro Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Industries Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 70 Assigned Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 240 Suspended Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended) Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100 Suspended Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended) Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Provisional Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhirama Steels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Abhirama Steels Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 250 Assigned Abhirama Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 26.5 Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended (suspended) Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Suspended (suspended) Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Provisional (suspended) Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll NCD IND AAA(SO) 6000 Provisional Roads Ltd GP Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended) GP Petroleums Ltd (Erstwhile Bk Loan IND BBB 130 Suspended Sah Petroleums Ltd) (suspended) Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 350 Assigned Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 800 Assigned HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- 153.1 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3870 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 5250 Affirmed HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 1360 Provisional Inrhythm Energy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B- Iot Engineering Projects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BBB Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 600 Downgraded from IND BBB Iot Engineering Projects Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 600 Downgraded from IND BBB Iot Engineering Projects Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 2986.6 Downgraded from IND BBB Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway Bk Loan IND BBB+ 9889 Upgraded from IND BBB Kasargod Power Corporation WC loan fav IND D 65 Affirmed Ltd M/S Kaybee Enterprises LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned M/S Kaybee Enterprises Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 54 Assigned M/S Royal Agro Foods LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Industries M/S Royal Agro Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned Industries Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 103 Assigned Pearl Metal Cast Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 70 Assigned Phil Coal Benefication Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Ltd (suspended) Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Suspended Ltd (suspended) Phil Minerals Benefication & LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended) Phil Minerals Benefication & Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 240 Suspended Energy Pvt Ltd (suspended) Platinum Trust - February Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 680.9 Affirmed 2014 Sansar Trust Sep 2013 ABS Transaction IND A(SO) 171.7 Affirmed Sansar Trust Sep 2013 ABS Transaction IND AA(SO) 1027.8 Affirmed Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Provisional Srijan Publishers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)