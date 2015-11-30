Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 900 Affirmed Kec International Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 75 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 1025 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd NFB WC Limit IND AA 900 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 741 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND BBB 75 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd TL IND BBB 25.9 Affirmed Thermal Powertech Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 15130 Assigned Corporation India Ltd Thermal Powertech NFB WC Limit IND A- 9370 Assigned Corporation India Ltd Thermal Powertech TL IND A- 67050 Assigned Corporation India Ltd Usha Martin Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Downgraded from IND A Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd Bond IND BBB 4000 Provisional Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 8000 Downgraded from IND A Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 1500 Downgraded from IND A Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB 2100 Provisional Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB 29050 Downgraded from IND A Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BBB 1400 Downgraded from IND A Rating Watch Negative Usha Martin Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 1500 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)